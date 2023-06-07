VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights

May 31, 2023

Company name: VALNEVA

Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)

Regulated market of Euronext Paris – Compartment B

Declaration date: June 7, 2023

Number of shares

composing the share capital of Valneva Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights** 138,896,600 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each 161,012,263 Double voting rights granted on 7,355 ordinary shares Conversion of 549,632 free ordinary shares into ordinary shares Transfer of 10 shares with double voting rights into bearer form Sale of 500,000 shares with double voting rights Between May 3 & May 31, 2023 May 10, 2023 May 12, 2023 Between May 25 & May 30, 2023 160,887,941

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

