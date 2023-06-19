Vancouver’s ‘Deal Night’ Investor Event Series Expands Internationally

Local entrepreneur and investor Kevan Matheson is re-inventing the capital markets, increasing access to early-stage investment opportunities

Vancouver, British Columbia and Miami, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – June 19, 2023) – Deal Night Events, an investor event series created by Vancouver entrepreneur and investor, Kevan Matheson, is hosting its eighth event this Friday, June 23, at 6:00 PM at Mansion Nightclub, located in the Paradox Hotel on West Georgia St.

This week’s event serves as an unofficial homecoming following the successful expansion of the brand to Toronto, and more recently, Miami. Both events on the road sold out in less than 48 hours, and Vancouver events have traditionally sold out within just one day.

Matheson, who is also the co-founder of Apollo Shareholder Relations and Edge Investments, created Deal Night because as he grew a portfolio of early stage investments himself, he felt that the options available for his portfolio companies to reach new investors were outdated and limited.

“As a former institutional analyst, I attended countless investor events and found that despite how interesting the companies were, the events were incredibly boring and monotonous,” said Matheson. “Not only do these companies deserve better, but I also knew that there were a lot of potential investors being locked out of these deals. I wanted to create something that would be more engaging and welcoming for people that aren’t in the capital markets already.”

To date, Deal Night has featured 37 companies spanning a diverse range of industries including AI, natural resources, fintech, and more. The brand is set to continue its expansion to Beverly Hills and Dubai, building on its success in Vancouver, Toronto, and Miami. Deal Night also has plans to add a tech-enabled “invest live” feature to its events next year.

“The biggest opportunities in the capital markets are typically early-stage companies that have not yet gone public, but access to these deals is incredibly limited. Unless you are deeply connected in the right communities, and already wealthy, you are unlikely to get access to these deals,” added Matheson. “Institutional investors and venture capitalists control everything – they choose who gets to invest with them, on what terms, and they have tremendous influence over the companies that they invest in. We’re changing this by bringing deal flow directly to people who want to invest.”

Deal Night features “Shark Tank”-style presentations in a social atmosphere. The event attracts a diverse crowd including entrepreneurs, white collar professionals, venture capitalists, hedge fund managers, and more.

“At the end of the day, business and investing are about people. Success is about people. Bringing people together to help each other succeed is what Deal Night is all about. We’re making investing personal again,” added Matheson.

About Deal Night Events

Deal Night Events is an event series created by Kevan Matheson and organized by Apollo Shareholder Relations, which aims to democratize access to early stage investments by transforming how companies engage with investors. The events feature engaging, “Shark Tank”-style company pitches in an upscale, social atmosphere. The event introduces potential investors in the audience to early-stage investment opportunities that historically have been only accessible to institutional investors and those in closed, tight-knit, and established capital markets communities. Deal Night events have taken place in Vancouver, Toronto and Miami, with plans to expand to Beverly Hills, London, New York and Dubai.

For further information on Deal Night Events, please visit www.dealnightevents.com.

About Apollo Shareholder Relations Inc.

Apollo is a full-service investor communications agency with a specific focus on modern outreach techniques. Primary activities include live events in Miami, Toronto and Vancouver, content creation, influencer and social media marketing, as well as branding and design. To learn more, please visit https://apollorelations.com.

