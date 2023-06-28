Versa Networks Earns Two Channel Visionary Spotlight Awards

Company Recognized as Winner in the Best Emerging Technology Breakthrough and Channel Program of the Year Awards Categories

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SASE–Versa Networks, the recognized leader of single-vendor Unified Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced it has won two 2023 Visionary Spotlight Awards (VSAs). The awards were presented by ChannelVision Magazine for Versa’s Zero Trust Everywhere solution in the Best Emerging Technology Breakthrough awards category; and for its Secure Access Service Edge Specialized Certification offered from its 5-Star Rated Versa ACE (Accelerate, Captivate, Engage) Partner Program in the Channel Program of the Year awards category.





According to the VSA judges: “With Versa Zero Trust Everywhere, enterprises can leverage Versa’s AI/ML-powered Unified SASE platform to enable in-line zero-trust policy enforcement for remote workers and onsite/hybrid workers. With the launch of Zero Trust Everywhere, Versa expanded its portfolio with two products that deliver Zero Trust Everywhere: Versa Zero Trust – Premises (ZT-Prem), a secure access solution for branch and campus users connecting to applications and workloads hosted in the enterprise data centers or private clouds; and Versa Secure Software-Defined LAN (Versa SD-LAN) which modernizes the campus and branch LAN with a software-defined, hardware agnostic approach that delivers an in-line ZTNA solution and an assured user-to-application experience.”

Versa sells 100 percent through the channel via the Versa ACE Partner Program, the company’s global channel partner program for VARs, SIs, SPs and MSPs launched in 2021. The program expands the ecosystem of highly engaged Versa partners delivering unique customer value through its differentiated Versa Unified SASE and Versa Titan solutions. The program provides formalized sales, pre-sales, and technical training focused on enabling partners to build specialties and become SASE Specialized and/or Titan Specialized. The program offers the industry’s first SASE accreditation to its partners. Versa ACE partners are rewarded for achieving competency and expertise in their specialty areas and are eligible for discounts, and sales and marketing benefits to provide new revenue opportunities.

“It is rewarding for Versa to be recognized with these Best Emerging Technology Breakthrough and Channel Program of the Year awards,” said John Atchison, Head of Global Channel Marketing with Versa. “Versa has a long history of working in the channel, and our growing partner ecosystem recognizes the value our channel offerings and comprehensive partner program provide. Versa’s ACE partners are positioned to capitalize on the massive SASE opportunity with the industry’s leading Unified SASE solution; and they uniquely benefit from a program structure which fosters a synergistic relationship for growth, new opportunities, and prosperity both today and into the future.”

The Versa ACE Partner Program provides partners with a ramp to revenue plan which enables them to quickly onboard and successfully start generating pipeline within 90 days. Included in the ramp-up resources is enablement through Versa Academy, a global learning platform. The program structure requires that partners complete the prescriptive sales, pre-sales, technical training and certifications to successfully facilitate customer engagements that deliver unique customer value. The program was created to generate new recurring revenue opportunities and increase profitability and margins through the creation of new partner value-added services, enabling partners to differentiate themselves from their competitors. For more information or to join the Versa ACE Partner Program, visit https://versa-networks.com/partners/.

“We are honored to present Versa Networks with these two VSA awards,” said Beka Business Media president and CEO Berge Kaprelian. “The judges were impressed by the innovation Versa Networks explained in its Emerging Technology Breakthrough submission, as well its continuous commitment to the Partner Channel as explained in its Channel Partner of the Year submission. All of us at ChannelVision Magazine and Beka Business Media congratulate the entire team at Versa Networks.”

Versa’s AI/ML-powered single-vendor Unified SASE delivers organically developed best-of-breed functions that tightly integrate and deliver services via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both, managed through a single pane of glass. Versa delivers SASE services such as Secure SD-WAN, Next-Generation Firewall, Next-Generation Firewall as a Service, Cloud Network Firewall, Unified Threat Management (UTM) including Advanced Threat Protection (ATP), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), and User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA). Versa’s single-vendor Unified SASE platform goes above and beyond management console automation by providing the ability to integrate networks, points of presence, policy definitions, application definitions, agent logic, and data lakes.

About the Visionary Spotlight Awards

ChannelVision’s annual Visionary Spotlight Awards competition was created to highlight channel and service provider innovation in communications and information technologies. The awards honor outstanding products, services and deployments across numerous technology categories. Visionary Spotlight Award winners exemplify this goal, showcasing innovations, a capacity for future-thinking and what sets them apart within the communication and IT sectors. For a complete list of 2023 winners, click here. For more information about the VSA program, contact Berge Kaprelian at [email protected].

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks, the leader in single-vendor Unified SASE platforms, delivers AI/ML-powered SSE and SD-WAN solutions. The platform provides networking and security with true multitenancy, and sophisticated analytics via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both to meet SASE requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers. Thousands of customers globally with hundreds of thousands of sites and millions of users trust Versa with their mission critical networks and security. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, BlackRock Inc., Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Capital, RPS Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

Versa Networks, VOS, the Versa logo, and Versa Titan are or may be registered trademarks of Versa Networks, Inc.

Contacts

Dan Spalding



[email protected]

(408) 960-9297