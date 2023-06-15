Veza Reaches Milestone of 100 Integrations for Identity Security Across Apps, Data Systems, and Cloud Infrastructure

Veza Integration Ecosystem Enables Faster Deployment for the Enterprise

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#authorization—Veza, the identity security company, today announced support for 100 integrations across cloud providers, SaaS apps, data systems, and custom and on-premise applications, to accelerate deployment of modern identity security in the enterprise. The milestone underscores Veza’s scalable approach to extending its Veza Authorization Platform across apps, data systems, and cloud infrastructure.

Veza also introduced a new no-code self-service offering for customers operating on legacy and non-standard systems to automatically load and map permissions data into Veza. Backed by the scalability and reliability of the Veza platform, Veza today enables its global customer base – which includes brands like Blackstone, Wynn Resorts, Expedia, and Zoom – to continuously monitor over 200 million permissions.

“Traditional and siloed identity solutions are no longer adequate for the world today. Organizations are living in a multi-identity world, and they’re storing sensitive data across a wide range of systems, cloud providers, and SaaS apps. As a result, they are racking up an exorbitant amount of hidden permissions that expose them to unnecessary access debt, breaches, insider threats, and IP theft,” said Tarun Thakur, CEO and co-founder of Veza. “At Veza, we are committed to building and optimizing identity security solutions that our customers can extend to all of their environments and systems without having to invest in developers coding custom connectors.”

With support for more than 100 integrations and counting, including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Okta, Salesforce, Slack, Zendesk, and Box, Veza’s integration ecosystem makes it easy for customers to operationalize the Veza platform for key identity security use cases of access review automation, privilege access monitoring, SaaS access security, unstructured data access governance, and cloud access management.

The Veza Integration Ecosystem includes:

Native integrations to enable customers to secure identity access to their sensitive data across mission critical systems like cloud providers, data lakes, and SaaS applications.

to enable customers to secure identity access to their sensitive data across mission critical systems like cloud providers, data lakes, and SaaS applications. Veza’s Open Authorization API (OAA) to allow customers to connect to their own internal custom applications or create their own Veza connectors without the need for costly and time-consuming development and professional services.

(OAA) to allow customers to connect to their own internal custom applications or create their own Veza connectors without the need for costly and time-consuming development and professional services. Self-service data import to provide customers on legacy and non-standard systems with a new no-code data import offering that automatically loads and maps system specific permissions data into Veza.

“According to our primary research, more than 90% of organizations fail to collect sufficient information about the access permissions in their environment necessary to prevent policy violations and breach events,” said Steve Brasen, Research Director with Enterprise Management Associates. “Veza delivers the intelligence essential for making informed decisions on access policy management and identity governance across complex multi-cloud and hybrid infrastructures.”

Customer Quotes:

“Veza gives my team and me complete visibility and control of our data so we can validate authorization policies based on least privilege standards and optimize fine-grained IAM controls in AWS,” said Sean Moore, Executive Vice President of Engineering at Deluxe.

“As a fintech company, our customers rely on us to maintain a strong compliance posture to keep their data secure,” said Steven Hadfield, Sr. Staff Product Security Engineer at SoFi Technologies, Inc., the digital personal finance company. “Veza helped us implement governance standards within our Snowflake deployment by giving our team visibility to manage all identities and their access to data in Snowflake. Veza empowers our teams with the insights they need to manage and mitigate risks.”

About Veza

Veza is the identity security company. Identity and security teams use Veza to secure identity access across SaaS apps, on-prem apps, data systems, and cloud infrastructure. Veza solves the blind spots of traditional identity tools with its unique ability to ingest and organize permissions metadata in the Veza Authorization Graph. Global enterprises like Blackstone, Wynn Resorts, and Expedia trust Veza to visualize access permissions, monitor permissions activity, automate access reviews, and remediate privilege violations. Founded in 2020, Veza is headquartered in Los Gatos, California, and is funded by Accel, Bain Capital, Ballistic Ventures, GV, Norwest Venture Partners, and True Ventures. Visit us at veza.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

