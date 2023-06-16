Washington Post Names Dignari 2023 Top Workplace

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DHS–Dignari has been named to The Washington Post’s 2023 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C., area. Selection is based entirely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

“At Dignari, we strive to create a culture of collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity, and we are extremely honored to be recognized by The Washington Post as a Top Washington-Area Workplace,” said Gena Alexa, Dignari Founder & CEO. “The feedback and insights received from our team of Dignarians have been instrumental in shaping our company culture and driving us forward. We are committed to continuing this dialogue and working together to achieve even greater success in the years ahead.”

The Washington Post hosted an awards ceremony on Thursday, June 15, to recognize the top-ranked companies. Learn more about The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces and the complete list of this year’s honorees, who include government contractors, real estate groups, consulting firms, and technology companies.

“For the past ten years, the Top Workplaces list has been a credible guide to companies, old and new, in the D.C. region where employees feel valued,” said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Bronwen Latimer. “As a new generation enters the workforce, the Post is more committed than ever to highlighting the changing landscape of work and how these companies are thriving in it.”

About Dignari

Dignari is a forward-thinking Woman-Owned Business located in the Washington, D.C. metro area that builds solutions to help clients transform their business. Dignari provides program strategy, emerging technology, human-centered design, and data analytics solutions to advance their clients’ mission. For more information, visit www.dignari.com

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

