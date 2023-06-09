World Premiere of the All-New Lexus GX

TOKYO, Jun 9, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – On June 8 (local time), Lexus unveiled the all-new GX during its world premiere in Austin, Texas, USA. The vehicle is set to be gradually released in different regions, starting from the end of 2023.

Since its establishment in 1989, Lexus has remained steadfast in its pursuit of innovation, consistently pushing the boundaries of technology and design to deliver fresh value to its customers. Driven by our passion to enhance a lifestyle with the car and infuse it with boundless enjoyment, we are committed to offering an extensive range of options that cater to the diverse needs of our valued customers worldwide. Keeping this vision at the forefront, we introduced the NX and LX in 2021, embodying the dawn of the next generation of Lexus, and showcasing their meticulously refined qualities. Additionally, in 2022, we presented the RX and RZ, featuring their sophisticated electrification technologies.

For 2023, we will introduce the new LM, a new answer to chauffeur-driven luxury, and the new LBX, a segment-defying compact with a new luxury value proposition, to drive development of region-specific vehicles meeting the needs of diverse individuals.

Positioned between the LX and RX, the GX is an SUV launched in 2002 primarily targeting the North American market featuring a body-on-frame structure. The vehicle achieves a high degree of both driving performance and interior refinement. With its ability to deliver a comfortable travel experience in any environment, these vehicles have garnered widespread customer acclaim, resulting in cumulative sales of approximately 540,000 units by the end of March 2023.

The all-new GX, has been reimagined as “The Premium Off-Roader,” designed to elevate the customer experience in diverse scenarios, whether that’s navigating rugged terrains or cruising along urban streets. Marking its first redesign since its initial launch in 2002, the platform has undergone a comprehensive overhaul. With the incorporation of the new GA-F platform shared with the LX and the inclusion of a highly efficient V6 twin-turbo engine, the vehicle’s fundamental performance has dramatically evolved, striking an optimal balance between power, fuel economy, and quietness. Building upon its legacy of off-road durability, the vehicle has undergone notable advancements, combining purpose-built packages for off-road performance with the introduction of the E-KDSS system, resulting in improved traction on diverse road surfaces. In addition, the vehicle’s individual components boast exceptional rigidity, coupled with the use of EPS to ensure precise and linear steering response while maintaining the signature Lexus on-road ride quality, all while preserving its genuine off-road capabilities. Furthermore, the exterior design embodies the pursuit of proportions and uniqueness rooted in functional essence and dynamic performance, creating a visually striking aesthetic that also contributes to its exceptional driving performance over diverse terrain as an authentic off-roader. With an exterior design crafted to evoke a sense of exceptional performance and adventure, it has been designed to ensure driver comfort on all roads. Meticulously designed to enhance off-road visibility from every angle and deliver exceptional usability on the road, the interior is thoughtfully equipped with features that create a modern and comfortable space, instilling customers with a sense of security in any environment.

Lexus is also promoting the “Overtrail Project” in order to bring the enjoyment of diverse outdoor lifestyles and vehicles in line with our desire to deliver outdoor experiences that help people understand, enjoy, and protect nature. The new GX, as the driving force behind the Overtrail Project, will help provide customers with new experiences in magnificent natural environments, such as rugged mountainous terrain and lush forests.

In addition, the Overtrail Project is embodied in the new “OVERTRAIL” grade, which is equipped with functions and design features that are required in even harsher environments.

MAIN PRODUCT FEATURES OF THE NEW LEXUS GX

Renewal of the fundamental characteristics (chassis) to achieve refined performance on any road

– Introduction of the new GA-F platform contributes to superior durability and reliability as a genuine off-roader

– A potent 3.5L V6 twin-turbocharged engine delivers impressive output and torque, along with class-leading towing capabilities. A 2.4L turbo-hybrid variant, a Lexus first for a body-on-frame vehicle, provides exceptional fuel efficiency without compromising on power output

– Optimization of the suspension geometry provides outstanding vehicle stability

– Enhanced body rigidity contributes to the Lexus Driving Signature

Rigorous testing in harsh environments worldwide further refines off-road performance

– An ideal package for a serious Lexus off-roader

– A traditional rigid rear suspension with extended wheel articulation for improved traction

– Electric power steering system (EPS) minimizes unnecessary road surface information enabling the driver to fully concentrate on driving

– Intuitive gas pedal and braking response ensures easy control for drivers, even on challenging and uneven road surfaces.

On-road performance pursuing the Lexus Driving Signature

– Enhanced body rigidity and EPS for a crisp and agile steering feel

– Achieves refined ride quality through improved body joining techniques and optimal suspension tuning

– Class-leading quietness that minimizes fatigue even on long journeys

Proportions rooted in off-road functionality and an interior providing exceptional comfort even in the harshest environments

– Tough, modern proportions and an exterior design deeply rooted in off-road driving performance

– The interior cabin is modern and comfortable, inspired by a forest cabin equipped with the latest digital environment for ultimate relaxation

The “Overtrail” grade embodies the Lexus goal of harmony between nature and automobiles

– An exclusive exterior design that elevates off-road performance, alongside captivating interior and exterior color options that ignite the adventurous spirit within

– Exclusive all-terrain tires combine design and aerodynamic performance to enhance driving performance

– Adoption of Lexus’ first E-KDSS, which provides exceptional compatibility between off-road and on-road driving

– State-of-the-art brake control technology (Multi-Terrain Select and Crawl Control) and Multi-Terrain Monitor to support driving in a variety of environments

– Special seats designed to minimize head toss while driving on rough roads, thereby contributing to reduced passenger fatigue

– Advanced safety technologies to reduce the burden on drivers during long-distance journeys

Equipped with the latest preventive safety technology, Lexus Safety System +

KOJI TSUKASAKI, LEXUS GX CHIEF ENGINEER

“The new GX focuses on a way of living and has been developed to let customers feel a new aspect of Lexus, which aims to coexist with nature. The key concept of the new GX is to create a Lexus off-roader that symbolizes the central core of authentic Lexus off-roading. It is not just a model change, but a game changer that turns a new page for Lexus. The GX is a true off-roader with traditional off-road capabilities, that have been thoroughly developed through driving on all kinds of terrains, from winding roads to rocky, dirt roads all over the world. However, you don’t have to push the limits all the time with this vehicle. In fact one of the many joys of owning this car is that it performs like a diver’s watch, even if it’s full functionality isn’t always needed, it’s great to know it’s always capable. We believe that having the peace of mind that comes with the ability to go anywhere will inspire new experiences.

The new GX has evolved into an indispensable companion for our customers to tackle new adventures. Lexus hopes to create a society where people can experience the joy of coexisting with nature. Lexus will continue to take on the challenge of creating a sustainable future.”

KAZUYUKI UENO, LEXUS TAKUMI (OFF-ROAD)

“As a full-fledged off-roader for Lexus, we have been working on the off-road performance so that our customers can be confident that they can go anywhere with this vehicle, no matter how rugged the road ahead. We have also tested the vehicle in all kinds of environments. With the cooperation of professional rally drivers, we focused on driving performance, such as suspension characteristics that provide a firm ground feel, responsiveness that faithfully responds to the driver’s detailed steering, acceleration, and braking operations, and visibility that allows the driver to clearly see the surrounding environment. We have thoroughly focused on these factors. The vehicle’s ability to handle rough terrain will take you to places you have never been before and provide you with new experiences that can only be had in the great outdoors.”

SHUICHI OZAKI, LEXUS TAKUMI (ON-ROAD)

“We have worked on the on-road performance of the GX so that you can feel the Lexus character from the moment you get into the GX and start driving. To achieve responsive and stress-free acceleration, linear and straightforward steering feel provided by the EPS, controllable and easy-to-use brakes, and a quiet and comfortable ride that does not tire the occupants even on long trips, we repeated driving tests at the Shimoyama development facility, the new base of Lexus. We have been developing this vehicle so that it can provide a hallmark Lexus driving experience in any situation, regardless of people, road, or environment. We believe that we have achieved a ride quality that makes driving the GX a truly enjoyable experience for all passengers.”

