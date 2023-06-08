Wrike Delivers New Way To Measure Work Impact

Integration with Microsoft Power BI gives Wrike users deeper measurement capabilities, making it easier than ever to report on team and project performance

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced the availability of Wrike Connector for Microsoft Power BI, a leading data analytics and reporting tool. This new integration allows Wrike users to pull data directly from Wrike into Power BI, giving teams access to deeper reporting insights and the ability to visually measure the impact of every OKR, strategic initiative, campaign, or agile project. It also builds on Wrike’s existing portfolio of Business Intelligence integrations, offering customers greater flexibility and a more connected work environment.

Efficiency is top of mind for all organizations this year. In a time when delivering results and demonstrating impact is crucial, this new integration increases measurement capabilities and enhances visibility, allowing teams to focus on their most important work. By integrating disconnected datasets and bringing information from multiple inputs into a single source of truth, managers are better equipped to make informed decisions and can visualize all work taking place, without the need to switch between multiple tools and apps.

“Our research has shown that teams are using up to 14 different siloed applications and tools to get work done every day, resulting in lost data and inefficient work,” said Archie Sharma, Vice President Partnerships, Business & Corporate Development at Wrike. “The same research found that organizations can save up to $4.1M by centralizing all work into a single source of truth. This new integration creates a centralized place for Power BI users to connect data from their existing Wrike workflows – as well as inputs from ERP (SAP), CRM (Salesforce), ITSM (ServiceNow), MarTech (Marketo, HubSpot), and AdTech (Meta, Google) systems – with one simple click, creating a seamless reporting flow. With this integration, teams can now more accurately track performance of every initiative from a variety of inputs, and show how their team or department is moving the needle for the entire organization.”

Wrike users can now build in-depth and holistic analytical reports from large volumes of data at an account or department level. The integration adds a new layer to traditional reporting capabilities, enabling users to pull data from multiple sources into Power BI and connect it with Wrike data. Real-time sync allows users to iterate as needed and stay aligned to strategy based on the most current data points. This speaks to an immediate need of teams across industries that are feeling increased pressure to demonstrate how actions contribute to business outcomes and need to spotlight performance in a visual way.

With this integration, users have the ability to:

Track performance and compare against benchmarks, and turn data into configurable analytics dashboards with sophisticated filtering

Customize productivity metrics, slice and dice data, and visualize results easily to inform business decisions

Create custom personal or team dashboards to help organize and track the metrics and deliverables leadership cares most about

The Wrike Connector is now available with the latest version of Power BI Desktop and Power BI Service. Wrike also integrates with other Microsoft solutions, including Office 365, Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint, and Dynamics CRM, as well as 400+ additional platforms. Learn more about Wrike Connector for Microsoft Power BI here.

