Zerify Defender Solves a Major Cybersecurity Issue for Organizations Looking to Comply with NIST Standards

EDISON, N.J., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zerify Inc., (OTC PINK: ZRFY), the 22-year-old cybersecurity company focused on Secure Video Conferencing & Endpoint GAP Security is proud to announce that their new version of Zerify Defender solves a long-standing cyber security issue for NIST’s SP 800-171, the publication that outlines the required security standards and practices for non-federal organizations that handle controlled unclassified data (CUI) on their networks.

“This is a watershed moment for Zerify, the cybersecurity community and every organization that handles CUI data,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify. “Until now, there has been no known solution for addressing NIST 800-171 control (3.13.12), which required organizations to ‘Prohibit remote activation of collaborative computing devices and provide indication of devices in use to users present at the device’. Zerify Defender goes above and beyond this requirement by introducing advanced features that revolutionize device protection,” says Kay.

“One of Zerify Defender’s key functionalities is its ability to prohibit remote activation of collaborative computing devices. By implementing this control, Zerify Defender ensures that only authorized users physically present at the device can activate them, significantly reducing the risk of unauthorized access and potential security breaches: as validated by a third-party testing lab,” says Kay.

“Zerify Defender’s unique approach lies in its proactive measures to secure your computer’s camera, microphone, speakers, keyboard, clipboard, and screen-sharing functionality against malicious actors and malware,” says Kay. “By actively preventing unauthorized access to these vital components, Zerify Defender effectively eliminates threats that aim to compromise sensitive information or invade user privacy.”

“Furthermore, Zerify Defender provides clear indications to users present at the device regarding its current usage. Users will receive real-time notifications about any attempts to connect to the device, empowering them to identify and thwart potential threats promptly,” says Kay.

“Having the industry’s only validated solution that addresses NIST 800-171 control (3.13.12) opens a world of opportunity for Zerify,” says Kay, “CUI data is everywhere, not only are there numerous government agencies & contractors, there’s also Defense, Healthcare, Finance and many other industries that handle CUI data.”

“The timing of this announcement is also perfect for us,” says Kay, “as stated in our last press release, Zerify just signed a partnership agreement with TD SYNNEX, the global IT solutions aggregator, and today two of our employees are at their South Carolina facility meeting with key government managers and others.”

Zerify Technologies remains committed to providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that address the evolving needs of organizations. With Zerify Defender, businesses can confidently protect their sensitive information and fortify their compliance with NIST 800-171 control 3.13.12, mitigating the risks of cyberattacks and ensuring the confidentiality of CUI.

Zerify Inc. (OTC PINK: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company is focused on Secure Video Conferencing & Endpoint Gap Security. Its technologies help to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption. The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers this level of cybersecurity protections.

