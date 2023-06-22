Zuora Introduces Zephr as the Engine to Power Subscriber-Led Growth for Any Industry

New product empowers companies to maximize customer lifetime value by delivering the right offer to each customer at every point in the subscriber lifetime.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), a leading monetization suite for modern businesses, today announced Zephr as the world’s first Subscriber-Led Growth engine at Subscribed Live. After powering more than 70 customers in the Media and Digital Publishing industry, including Forbes, McClatchy and NewsCorp, today’s announcement expands Zephr to support Subscriber-Led Growth in SaaS, Gaming, Fitness, Hospitality and beyond. With Zephr’s new Dynamic Offers module, Product and Growth teams can now dynamically create offers to target each subscriber and deliver ongoing value.

Modern businesses have shifted their focus from landing new customers to building customer lifetime value through subscriber relationships. Subscriber-led Growth requires modern businesses to engage subscribers directly through their product, build a deep understanding of each subscriber, and present offers based on what each subscriber values most. With Zephr, companies can now dynamically create offers that drive conversion and retention along the subscriber lifetime, such as freemium conversions, upsell add-ons, churn saves, and win-backs. Companies using Zuora now have an integrated monetization suite that drives Subscriber-led Growth and orchestrates monetization across billing, payments, collections, and revenue recognition processes.

“Modern businesses are built on subscriber-led growth. The best companies create a flywheel by driving product engagement, studying subscriber usage, and then delivering the best next offer based on what each subscriber values,” said Tien Tzuo, Founder and CEO at Zuora. “Zephr is the engine that powers this flywheel. We’re excited to expand Zephr beyond the media industry, giving any product or growth team the power to experiment and act on subscriber data in real-time.”

With Zephr in the Zuora product suite, modern businesses using Zuora now have the power to:

Act on a deep understanding of each subscriber through rich first-party data in Zuora, such as a subscriber’s active price plans, along with third-party data through extensions to CRM, ESP or CDP. Zephr also comes with Identity Management, Access Management and Entitlement Tracking to build an enhanced identity for every subscriber.

through rich first-party data in Zuora, such as a subscriber’s active price plans, along with third-party data through extensions to CRM, ESP or CDP. Zephr also comes with Identity Management, Access Management and Entitlement Tracking to build an enhanced identity for every subscriber. Create dynamic offers in real-time to drive conversion and retention throughout the subscriber lifetime. Target non-paying customers with time-limited bundles or discounts, target paying customers with relevant add-on offers, and decrease churn through win-back and churn save strategies.

throughout the subscriber lifetime. Target non-paying customers with time-limited bundles or discounts, target paying customers with relevant add-on offers, and decrease churn through win-back and churn save strategies. Experiment and learn at speed with a low-code rules builder and over 50 pre-built decision points. Product and Growth teams can create and iterate in seconds, without draining engineering resources, and reduce time to market from months to minutes.

with a low-code rules builder and over 50 pre-built decision points. Product and Growth teams can create and iterate in seconds, without draining engineering resources, and reduce time to market from months to minutes. Reduce complexity and remove maintenance with an integrated monetization suite. Zephr builds dynamic offers using products already set up in the Zuora product catalog, removing the need for mass permutations of the same product and SKU explosions.

with an integrated monetization suite. Zephr builds dynamic offers using products already set up in the Zuora product catalog, removing the need for mass permutations of the same product and SKU explosions. Minimize risk with built-in billing and revenue compliance: As subscribers convert and adopt new offerings, the complete Zuora suite helps finance teams automate billing, electronic payments, collections/AR, and revenue recognition downstream.

To learn more about Zephr and the new Dynamic Offers, please visit here.

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides a leading monetization platform for recurring revenue businesses across all industries, enabling companies to unlock and grow customer-centric business models. After starting with Zuora Billing in 2007, Zuora’s award-winning multi-product portfolio now also includes Zuora Revenue, Zuora Collect, and Zephr, all powered by the Zuora Platform. Zuora serves as an intelligent hub that monetizes and orchestrates the complete quote to cash and revenue recognition process at scale. Through its industry leading technology and expertise, Zuora helps more than 1,000 companies around the world, including BMC Software, Box, Caterpillar, General Motors, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens and Zoom nurture and monetize direct, digital customer relationships. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora operates offices around the world in the Americas, EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora monetization platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

