Autosilicon Releases the World’s First 14-Channel Battery Diagnosis IC for Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage Systems

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Autosilicon–Following the mass production of its ASIL-D certified Battery Management IC chipset in 2022, Autosilicon Inc. released the world’s first 14-channel Battery Diagnosis IC (BDIC) in March 2023, which can be directly applied to high-capacity battery cells for xEV (Electric Vehicle) and ESS (Energy Storage System) use.









The BDIC’s primary function is to measure the Electrochemical AC Impedance of battery cells, that varies by frequency according to the battery’s condition and is used for precise analysis and diagnosis of the internal state of the battery. Up until now, EIS (Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy) technique could usually be performed using expensive EIS equipment that takes up a lot of space, limiting their use in commercial xEV/ESS applications.

Autosilicon’s BDIC greatly improves measurement accuracy, operating current, and volume compared to EIS equipment and can replace multiple EIS equipment with a single chip. A single BDIC can measure the impedance of up to 14 cells, and the measured impedance can be used for the diagnosis, prediction and quality inspection of battery cells including SoH (State of Health), RUL (remaining useful lifetime), and more. Additionally, the BDIC can also be expanded to battery modules and pack units.

Autosilicon has developed an algorithm and software to measure the internal temperature of individual cells using the BDIC without the need for external separate temperature sensors. This allows for the detection of internal or local hot spots in battery cells before a fire or explosion occurs.

Moreover, the BDIC can enhance the battery diagnosis function of existing BMS (Battery Management System) and can serve as the basis for battery cell grading technology required for the reuse of waste batteries. When used in conjunction with BMIC, the BDIC can expect to implement xEV/ESS with advanced diagnostic capabilities and performance, and can be used in various battery diagnosis fields and BaaS (Battery as a Service) businesses. Currently, it is being promoted to domestic and foreign customers, and Autosilicon Inc. plans to release 16, 18, and 24-channel BDICs at the end of 2023.

Headquarters



C-809, 8F, 128, Beobwon-ro, Songpa-gu, Seoul, 05854, Korea

Research Center



2nd FL., 272-7, Munji-ro, Yuseong-gu, Daejeon, 34050, Korea

Contacts

Hojun Kim



[email protected]