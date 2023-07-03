Genesis Research Institute Renamed “Toyota Konpon Research Institute”

Toyota City, Japan, Jul 3, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Since its establishment in 1996, the Genesis Research Institute has contributed to the happiness of mankind and a sustainable Earth. Through comprehensive fundamental research that brings together disciplines such as natural science and the humanities, the institute has helped to further the development of energy and environmental technologies. Twenty-seven years on, society finds itself in an era of great transformation, with the rise of AI and advances in various other fields of science and technology.

In the midst of these changes, we have been exploring ways for the institute to continue evolving while carrying on our founding vision. We have concluded that, particularly in such periods of change, our role as “an institute that researches what to research” becomes increasingly important, allowing us to make a greater contribution to society by focusing on fundamental research.

Collaborating with researchers from across academia, we will continue seeking and exploring areas of fundamental research that can lead to new multi-disciplinary scientific achievement. We will also strive to create opportunities for people within the Toyota Group, who will play a part in shaping the future of society, to engage with the latest developments and cultivate their interest in science.

To mark this new beginning, we are renaming ourselves the “TOYOTA KONPON RESEARCH INSTITUTE, INC.,” adopting the globally-recognized TOYOTA name with the aim of attracting a diverse group of the world’s top researchers. We will continue to broadly promote the institute and seek more like-minded partners to pursue research that meets the needs of our times.

TOYOTA KONPON RESEARCH INSTITUTE

The TOYOTA KONPON RESEARCH INSTITUTE (former GENESISE RESEARCH INSTITUTE) was established on June 11, 1996 (birthday of the late Kiichiro Toyoda), with joint funding from 12 Toyota Group companies, including Toyota Motor Corporation. Located in the Group’s heartland (currently within the Toyota Commemorative Museum of Industry and Technology), the institute was led by the late Eiji Toyoda and Shoichiro Toyoda as representative directors. Shoichiro remained at the helm for 27 years until Takeshi Uchiyamada (Toyota Motor Executive Fellow) inherited the role and passion for fundamental research at the annual shareholders’ meeting and the board of directors meeting on June 30, 2023. For more information on the institute’s activities, visit https://konpon.toyota

