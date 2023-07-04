Lineage Logistics Names Brooke Miller as President of its Asia-Pacific Region

NOVI, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#oneLineage—Lineage Logistics (“Lineage” or the “Company”), one of the leading temperature-controlled industrial REIT and integrated solutions providers worldwide, today announced the appointment of Brooke Miller as President of its Asia-Pacific region. In this role, she will oversee the Company’s operations across the region, including in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam. She will report to Jeff Rivera, Lineage’s Global Chief Operating Officer.





Miller brings to Lineage a broad range of senior executive experience across P&L leadership, strategy, finance, sales, and marketing. Most recently, she led the Asia-Pacific region of Castrol (NYSE: BP), a BP-owned $2 billion global leader in high-performance lubricants for the automotive, industrial, marine, and aerospace industries, in which she was responsible for a team of 900 employees across 11 countries. Prior to this position, she was Castrol’s Vice President of Retail, Sales & Marketing, in which she oversaw operations, marketing, logistics, B2B fuels, and asset management. Miller also served as Chief Financial Officer for BP Australia, New Zealand and China, where she was responsible for the strategic and operational leadership of the B2C and B2B business.

“Brooke brings awesome experience in building and scaling successful businesses across Asia Pacific, and I am confident she will be instrumental to the success of Lineage’s operations in the region,” said Rivera. “Her customer-centric approach and proven track record in logistics and transportation will critically drive our efforts to create additional value for our customers across the region’s food supply chain.”

“I am delighted to join Lineage as the Company continues to deliver the most comprehensive and integrated solutions for our customers and working to create a broader, more connected food supply chain for the region’s growing population,” Miller said. “I look forward to working with our facility teams to reinforce the highest safety and operational standards as well as the superior customer service excellence our customers, which include many of the most respected regional and global food brands, have come to expect from Lineage.”

Lineage marked its entrance to the Asia-Pacific region with the Company’s acquisition of Emergent Cold in 2020. Since then, Lineage has expanded organically and through acquisition in all regional markets in which it operates, most recently announcing purchases in both New Zealand and Singapore.

Lineage Logistics is one of the world’s leading temperature-controlled industrial REITs and integrated solutions providers with an unrivaled global network of over 400 strategically located facilities, totaling nearly 2 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling industry-leading expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions and innovative technology, Lineage partners with the world’s largest food and beverage companies to increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, help feed the world. In recognition of the company’s leading innovations and sustainability initiatives, Lineage has been named a CNBC Disruptor 50 Company for three consecutive years, twice named a US Best Managed Company, named the No. 1 Data Science company, and 23rd overall, on Fast Company’s list of The World’s Most Innovative Companies, and was included on Fortune’s Change the World list. (www.lineagelogistics.com)

