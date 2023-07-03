M-Files Recognized as a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Strong Performer for Content Services Platforms

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#documentmanagement—M-Files, a global leader in information management, announced today that the company has been recognized by customers on Gartner Peer Insights™ as a Strong Performer in the June 2023 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Content Services Platforms report. M-Files is one of four vendors in the report to receive a Strong Performer distinction. The company is recognized as a Strong Performer overall as well as the only vendor in this category for both the North America and Midsize Enterprise segments.





“Customer satisfaction plays a crucial role in fueling our growth, as evidenced by our recent Centaur status marking the achievement of $100M in annual recurring revenue (ARR),” said Antti Nivala, founder and CEO, M-Files. “Our Strong Performer recognition reflects our commitment to the M-Files guiding principles of “Make It Happen,” “Help Others,” and “Love Customers.” “We are honored by this distinction which signifies our customers’ passion for the M-Files platform and reaffirms our ability to deliver exceptional customer experiences.”

Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Content Services Platforms report rates vendors based on the following categories – Product Capabilities, Sales Experience, Deployment Experience and Support Experience. Gartner Peer Insights include some the following responses for M-Files:

“Secure and intuitive tool for document management. It’s an excellent information organization tool that will always find where the right content is, regardless of file systems and locations, helping to improve the way files are stored, improving productivity.” – Data Research Analyst, IT Services [read full review]

“Great Product For Managing Company Processes And Documents. We’ve been a long time user of M-Files. It’s a multi-purpose tool that has helped us to manage company processes, document approval and also integrate to our other systems.” – IT Manager, Manufacturing [read full review]

“A Great Product For Managing Enterprise Content! M-Files is a great tool for managing our company records. Users love the ease of searching for content in the system, allowing them to retrieve documents quickly. Additionally, the M-Files services team has been stellar. They have consistently been a solid partner – responsive and proactive to our needs.” – Associate Director, Cloud Solutions, Finance (non-banking) [read full review]

“M-Files Changes The Way We Work For The Better. This is the best vendor I have worked with in more than 25 years in the business” – Associate Director, Data Enablement, Healthcare and Biotech [read full review]

“Most Suitable And Comprehensive Content Services Platform. This tool automates document management workflows to optimize output and deliver better business outcomes. It is simple and fast to share documents and files with this tool. It is possible to search and locate documents and files quickly.” – Director of Operations, Consumer Goods [read full review]

