MONTHLY PUBLICATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

Nicox SA 
Société anonyme with a registered capital of € 50,170,498 

Head Office: 
DRAKKAR D 2405 route des Dolines 06560 Valbonne Sophia-Antipolis  
R.C.S. GRASSE 403.942.642 

On July 3, 2023, 

MONTHLY PUBLICATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS 

(Article L.233-8 II of the Code de Commerce and Articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the Règlement général of the l’AMF) 

  As of June 30, 2023 
Total number of shares composing the share capital  50,170,498 
Total number of voting rights  50,170,498 
Total number of voting rights, calculated based on the total number of shares, including the shares deprived of voting rights  50,170,498 

————— 
www.nicox.com 
Phone: +33 4-97-24-53-00 
Fax : +33 4-97-24-53-99 

 

Attachment

Related Stories

Virbac reassesses its 2023 growth and Adjusted EBIT1 forecasts

Light & Wonder Announces CFO Transition

Cheqly Launches SME-focused Digital Banking Using Mbanq’s BaaS Platform

Mauna Kea Technologies Announces the Installation of Cellvizio® at University College Cork – APC Microbiome Ireland for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Applications

Additional Infant Bacterial Therapeutics product receives FDA orphan drug designation 

Intetics Empowers Enterprises to Succeed on AWS Serverless

You may have missed

Virbac reassesses its 2023 growth and Adjusted EBIT1 forecasts

Light & Wonder Announces CFO Transition

Cheqly Launches SME-focused Digital Banking Using Mbanq’s BaaS Platform

Mauna Kea Technologies Announces the Installation of Cellvizio® at University College Cork – APC Microbiome Ireland for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Applications

MONTHLY PUBLICATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

error: Content is protected !!