South Shores Detox Announces New Resources for Orange County Detox, Tricare Coverage for Addiction Treatment, and Drug Rehab San Diego Services

Dana Point, California–(Newsfile Corp. – July 3, 2023) – South Shores Detox and Recovery, a leading provider of addiction treatment and drug rehab services, is proud to announce the launch of new resources aimed at providing medically supervised detox services in Orange County, as well as offering Tricare coverage for addiction treatment.

With a commitment to delivering high-quality care and comprehensive services, South Shores Detox continues to be at the forefront of the addiction recovery industry in Southern California.

South Shores Detox recognizes the crucial role that a safe and effective detoxification process plays in addiction recovery. In line with their dedication to providing exceptional care, they have introduced new resources to further support individuals in Orange County seeking detox services.

Through extensive research and collaboration with medical experts, South Shores Detox has developed innovative protocols and treatment approaches that ensure a comfortable, medically supervised detox experience. With a team of highly trained professionals and state-of-the-art facilities, they are equipped to address the unique needs of each individual, promoting a successful transition back to daily living in recovery.

South Shores Detox is pleased to announce that they now accept Tricare insurance in-network for treatment services. Tricare, a comprehensive health care program serving members of the military community, including active duty service members, veterans, and their families, provides vital coverage for substance abuse and mental health treatment.

The drug rehab services provided by South Shores Detox encompass a wide range of therapeutic modalities, including individual counseling, group therapy, family support, and holistic approaches. With a multidisciplinary team of experienced professionals, they create a supportive environment where individuals can address the underlying causes of addiction and develop the skills necessary for long-term sobriety.

By accepting Tricare insurance in-network for addiction treatment services, South Shores Detox aims to expand access to quality addiction treatment services for the military community in Orange County. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by service members and veterans, they are dedicated to providing personalized care that addresses both the physical and psychological aspects of addiction.

In addition to their Orange County detox resources and Tricare coverage, South Shores Detox offers comprehensive drug rehabilitation services in San Diego. Their evidence-based treatment programs are tailored to meet the specific needs of each client, fostering lasting recovery and a renewed sense of hope.

For individuals in Orange County seeking detoxification services, South Shores Detox offers a comprehensive and individualized approach to detox, setting the stage for a successful recovery. With the acceptance of Tricare insurance, they extend their services to the military community, helping those who have served our country overcome the challenges of addiction.

Additionally, their drug rehab services convenient to San Diego provide a holistic and integrated approach to long-term recovery, less than an hour from the crowds and temptations of the city itself.

For more information about South Shores Detox and its addiction treatment services, please visit their website or call for immediate placement in detox or other programs.

About Us: Proven Alcohol and Drug Rehab Services for Orange County and the US

