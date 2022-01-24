US Core Banking Solutions Markets, 2022-2027 by Type, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, End-User, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “US Core Banking Solutions Market (2022-2027) by Type, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, End-User, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The US Core Banking Solutions Market is estimated to be USD 2.66 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.66 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.32%.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market.

The report also offers detailed information on the companies’ recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC), Computer Services, Inc. (CSI), Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, etc

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score.

The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the US Core Banking Solutions Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses US Core Banking Solutions Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Automation in the Banking

4.1.2 Focus on Offering Value-Added Services

4.1.3 Increase in Trend of Buy-Now-Pay-Later

4.1.4 Rise in Government Initiatives Toward Adoption of Digital Platform

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Complex and Expensive System

4.2.2 Excessive Reliance on Technology

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Specialized Applications of AI, Blockchain, Big Data,

4.3.2 The Emergence of Several Next-Generation Banks

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness about Modern Banking Technologies

4.4.2 Data Security and Privacy Concerns Due to Increasing Cyber-Attacks

4.4.3 Lack of Appropriate Software Selection Methodology

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 US Core Banking Solutions Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Enterprise Consumer Solutions

6.3 Loans

6.4 Deposits

6.5 Others

7 US Core Banking Solutions Market, By Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On Premises

7.3 Cloud

8 US Core Banking Solutions Market, By Enterprise Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small Size Enterprise

8.3 Medium Size Enterprise

8.4 Large Size Enterprise

9 US Core Banking Solutions Market, By End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banks

9.3 Credit Union and Community Banks

9.4 Others

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC)

11.2 Capgemini SE

11.3 Computer Services, Inc. (CSI)

11.4 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)

11.5 Finastra

11.6 Fiserv, Inc.

11.7 HCL Technologies Limited

11.8 Infosys Limited

11.9 Intellicus Technologies

11.10 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

11.11 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

11.12 Microsoft Corporation

11.13 NCR Corporation

11.14 Oracle Corporation

11.15 SAP SE

11.16 Tata Consultancy Services Limited

11.17 Unisys Corporation

11.18 Wipro Limited

