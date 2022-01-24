Get a free 5G phone with select trade-in on ANY 5G Unlimited plan¹

For all our customers. To show the love. Pay just $35/line per month for four 5G Start lines w/ auto pay2 on the network more people rely on.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To show the love, we are giving all customers, new and current, up to $800 in value to cover the cost of a new 5G phone. That means you can upgrade to America’s most reliable 5G network3 and get an iPhone 13 (128 GB), on us when you trade in an eligible phone. Yet another example of Verizon’s continued acceleration of 5G mobility at an affordable price.

Here’s how to get your new phone in four easy steps:

First, make sure you’re a new or current Verizon customer – easy, right? Second, choose your shiny new 5G phone from a line-up of the best devices available on America’s most reliable 5G network. Third, provide details about your trade-in to see what it’s worth. Don’t let a cracked or broken phone stop you – we’ll take those too. Then, select your plan. Check out which 5G Unlimited plan works for you, starting at just $35/ line per month with four 5G Start lines with auto pay. Verizon offers the industry’s most value with up to six included entertainment subscriptions and savings on the ultra-fast Home internet.

We’ll take it from there. Once we receive your eligible trade-in, you’ll see a credit applied to your bill every month. With free 2-day shipping, you’ll soon be enjoying your new 5G phone from the network more people rely on.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

15G Ultra Wideband available in select areas. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. $799.99 device payment purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on postpaid 5G Unlimited plans req’d. Less up to $800 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

2 Auto Pay & paper-free billing required. Plus taxes and fees. Unlimited 5G Nationwide/4G LTE: In times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic on 5G Start plan; for 5G Play More and 5G Do More plans, your smartphone and Mobile Hotspot data only after 50 GB/mo of 5G Nationwide or 4G LTE data. Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds.

3 Most reliable 5G network based on more first place rankings in RootMetrics’ 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets conducted in 2H 2021. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types, excluding C-band. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon.

