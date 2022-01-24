The Smallest 40 V, 1.1 mΩ FET in the World from EPC Enables State-of-the-Art Power Density

EPC introduces the 40 V, 1.1 mΩ EPC2066 GaN FET, offering designers a significantly smaller and more efficient device than silicon MOSFETs for high-performance, space-constrained applications.





EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#48V—Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, the world’s leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) power FETs and ICs, expands the selection of low voltage, off-the-shelf gallium nitride transistors with the introduction of the EPC2066 (0.8 mΩ typical, 40 V) GaN FET.

The low losses and small size of the EPC2066 makes it the ideal switch for the secondary side of high power density 40 V – 60 V to 12 V DC-DC converters for the latest servers and artificial intelligence. It is also ideal for the secondary side synchronous rectification to 12V in power supply and silver box data center servers, and for high density motor drive applications from 24V – 32V. The high frequency operation, high efficiency, and an ultra-small 13.9 mm2 footprint of the GaN FET combine for state-of-the-art power density.

The EPC2066 is footprint compatible with EPC’s prior Generation 4 product, the EPC2024. The Generation 5 improvement in Area x R DS(on) gives the EPC2066 a 27% reduction in on-resistance in the same area.

“The EPC2066 is significantly smaller than any other FET in the market at this on resistance,” commented Alex Lidow, EPC’s co-founder and CEO. “This part is the perfect compliment to the recently released EPC2071 for LLC DC-DC for high power density computing applications.”

Reference Design

The EPC9174 reference design board is a 1.2 kW, 48 V input to 12 V output LLC converter. It features the EPC2071 for the primary side full bridge and the EPC2066 on the secondary side. The GaN FETs enable 1 MHz switching frequency and 1.2 kW of power in a small 22.9 mm x 58.4 mm x 10 mm size (power density 1472 W/in3). The peak efficiency is 97.3% at 550W and the full load efficiency of 96.3% at 12 V, delivering 100 A output.

Price and Availability

The EPC2066 eGaN FET is priced at 1K u/reel at $3.75 each

The EPC9174 development board is priced at $780.00/each

Both the EPC2066 and EPC9174 demonstration board are available for immediate delivery from Digi-Key at https://www.digikey.com/en/supplier-centers/epc

Designers interested in replacing their silicon MOSFETs with a GaN solution can use the EPC GaN Power Bench’s cross-reference tool to find a suggested replacement based on their unique operating conditions. The cross-reference tool can be found at: https://epc-co.com/epc/DesignSupport/GaNPowerBench/CrossReferenceSearch.aspx

About EPC

EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) based power management. eGaN FETs and integrated circuits provide performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs in applications such as DC-DC converters, remote sensing technology (lidar), motor drives for eMobility, robotics, and drones, and low-cost satellites

Visit our website: www.epc-co.com

Follow EPC on social media: LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouKu

eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.

Contacts

Efficient Power Conversion: Renee Yawger tel: +1.908.619.9678 email: [email protected]