Fisker Announces Fisker Finance℠, Providing Seamless Financing Options for Customers; Reaffirms Nomination of Retail Financing Partners

Digital financing program aligns with launch of Fisker Ocean in November 2022

Fisker reaffirms nomination of Chase in the US and Santander Consumer Finance in Europe as Fisker’s retail financing partners, with more announcements to come

Retail loan options include vehicle, accessories and home charging equipment financing

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EVs—Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – today announced Fisker Finance℠, a digital financing platform offering seamless and convenient loan purchase options1 to Fisker customers. The company also reaffirmed the nomination of Chase2 in the US and Santander Consumer Finance in Europe as retail financing partners, as noted in its February 2022 earnings release, with more announcements to come.





Starting with buyers of the class-leading, limited edition all-electric, five-passenger Fisker Ocean One, the Fisker Finance℠ direct-to-consumer digital platform will enable customers to apply for vehicle financing, receiving competitive, personalized decisions, plus the ability to finance vehicle accessories such as home charging equipment and factory-installed accessories. Production of the Fisker Ocean is on track starting November 2022 at a carbon-neutral factory in Austria.

“Fisker is a digital car company, first and foremost, focused on a seamless customer experience at every step. Providing finance options on our digital platform, including financing factory-installed options, is part of providing our customers with a completely hassle-free experience respectful of their time,” says Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker. “We also aim to provide insurance on our digital platform as we designed and engineered the Fisker Ocean with affordable premiums in mind. The Fisker Ocean One will stand out with all its unique standard options and features.”

Customers will be able to navigate the digital loan process at their own pace. Starting with the credit application on fiskerinc.com or Fisker’s app, applicants can select a retail financing structure that best fits their needs. Customers will be able to review their financing details and electronically sign documents online. Following vehicle delivery, Fisker owners can digitally access their account, make payments and obtain personalized customer support.

On July 1, Fisker began offering early reservation holders in select markets the opportunity to secure a Fisker Ocean One by committing to a $5,000 USD deposit.3

This pre-order deposit allows Fisker to plan its manufacturing build more accurately, as customers provide information regarding their desired specifications, including exterior and interior colors and accessories. As Fisker schedules production of each vehicle, Fisker Ocean One buyers will finalize pre-order specifications, and the company will assign a specific number ranging from #1 to #5000 to each limited-edition vehicle.

The response to the Fisker Ocean One pre-ordering is extremely positive, and the company is progressing well towards selling out of this exclusive launch edition. Reservation holders opting out of the Fisker Ocean One remain in line for future versions of the emissions-free Fisker Ocean SUV.

Fisker Finance℠ plans to begin offering financing in the fourth quarter of 2022. Fisker expects to nominate financing partners in additional regions, with more announcements to come.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world’s most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com – and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker’s social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the “safe harbor” provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “feel,” “believes,” expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “should,” “is to be,” or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the timing of the launch of the Fisker Ocean One, the expected timing of the offering of Fisker Finance℠, the planned nomination of additional financing partners, the Company’s future performance and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fisker’s limited operating history; Fisker’s ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fisker’s ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fisker’s inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fisker’s inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fisker’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the heading “Risk Factors,” filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

1 Subject to approval. Terms and conditions apply. This is not a commitment to lend. Program, rates, terms, and conditions are subject to change without notice.



2 JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA will decide, originate, and service loans for Fisker customers in the US under the licensed program name, Fisker Finance℠.



3 (or approximate local currency equivalent)

