TCR² Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Cell & Genetic Medicine Summit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Cell & Genetic Medicine Summit on Thursday, September 29 at 2:00PM E.T.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.investors.tcr2.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors. The company is focused on the discovery and development of product candidates against novel and complex targets utilizing its proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC®-T cells). The TRuC platform is designed to specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). For more information about TCR2, please visit www.tcr2.com.

Investor and Media Contact:
Carl Mauch
Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
(617) 949-5667
[email protected]

