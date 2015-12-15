YouCam Makeup Collaborates with Pop-Country Music Star, Becca Bowen, for a Center Stage Interactive AR Filter Effect

Fans can experience country glamour with YouCam Makeup’s AR virtual look try-on featuring singer, Becca Bowen’s signature Country Glam style

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, announced a collaboration with country pop musician, Becca Bowen, to bring her signature “Country Glam” style to life through AR interactive try-on. The featured look, available for users to try-on in the YouCam Makeup app, launches in conjunction with Bowen’s debut full length album, Like You’ve Never Been Loved, which is available for streaming now. The experiential look invites users to celebrate Bowen’s debut album release by stepping into her shoes and experiencing her Country Glam style first hand through true-to-life virtual try-on.





An Interactive AR Virtual Try-on of Country Glam Style Look

The featured Becca Bowen “Country Glam” look highlights the singer’s signature style, including glam lashes, petal pink lips, bright blonde hair, and a stylish cowboy hat to finish the look. YouCam Makeup’s advanced AR and AI technologies use a combination of AR makeup try-on, AI hair color effects, and 3D product rendering to bring the complete look, including makeup, hair, and accessories to life for users to experience Becca’s signature style firsthand.

An Experiential Country Music Album Release

Bowen’s debut full-length album features tracks co-written by country music heavy hitters, including ACM award winner and GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter, Lee Brice, along with award-winning songwriter and TV personality, Rachel Bradshaw. The release of her last single, “Who I’m Not” set the tone for Bowen’s LP, which Bowen describes to be an honest journey through the ups and downs of finding love and navigating heartbreak. Her featured YouCam Makeup ‘Country Glam’ style is an empowering look that embodies her drive for success and happiness.

“We are excited to collaborate with Becca Bowen for the launch of her debut album, and give fans a chance to experience her signature Country Glam style firsthand,” shared Perfect Corp., Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “It’s exciting to continue spotlighting empowering artists like Becca, and give our users a chance to engage with talent in a whole new experiential way.”

“It is so exciting to see my signature country glam style come to life with the help of YouCam Makeup’s incredible AR virtual try-on technology,” shared Becca Bowen. “It’s an honor to team up with YouCam in such a fun and interactive way, especially around the release of this album that is so special to me!”

Download the free YouCam Makeup app now to experience Becca Bowen’s “Country Glam” AR look now: https://youmakeup.page.link/becca

