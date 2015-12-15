Celldex Therapeutics Announces Multiple Upcoming Presentations of Barzolvolimab Data at GA²LEN Global Urticaria Forum (GUF) 2022

– Includes oral presentation for 1.5 mg/kg cold urticaria cohort –

– Company to host webcast conference call on Tuesday, December 6 at 8:00 am ET –

HAMPTON, N.J., Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced today that multiple presentations from the barzolvolimab development program will be presented at the 6th GA2LEN Global Urticaria Forum (GUF) being held December 7-8 in Berlin, Germany. Abstracts will be available on the meeting website on December 6th.

Presentations at GUF 2022 are outlined below and include new data from both the Phase 1b 1.5 mg/kg cohort conducted in cold urticaria and long term follow data from the Phase 1b 3.0 mg/kg cohorts conducted in cold urticaria and symptomatic dermographism. The chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and wound healing presentations are Encore presentations and do not include new data.

WEDNESDAY, December 7, 2022

  • Oral: “Cold urticaria patients achieve complete response with 1.5 mg/kg barzolvolimab” – Session III: Urticaria treatments and predictors of response | 18:07-18:16 CET

THURSDAY, December 8, 2022

  • Poster: “Barzolvolimab-induced response and mast cell suppression are durable and linked” | 10:00 to 11:10 CET
  • ENCORE Oral: “Multi-dosed barzolvolimab is effective in chronic spontaneous urticaria” – Session IV: Treatment of urticaria | 09:05-09:14 CET
  • ENCORE Poster: Mast cell reduction does not impair human cutaneous wound healing

Webcast and Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call/webcast to discuss the data at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 6. The event will be webcast live and can be accessed by going to the “Events & Presentations” page under the “Investors & Media” section of the Celldex Therapeutics website at www.celldex.com.

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.
Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer. Visit www.celldex.com.

Company Contact
Sarah Cavanaugh
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration
(508) 864-8337
[email protected]

Patrick Till
Meru Advisors
(484) 788-8560
[email protected]

Related Stories

Zealand Pharma grants sign-on warrants and performance stock units under the employee warrant program and management long-term incentive program

AIM ImmunoTech Announces Abstract Accepted for Poster Presentation at the British Society for Immunology Congress 2022

Nasdaq Iceland Approves the Request for Trading of Alvotech’s Shares on the Main Market

Result of AGM

Ovid Therapeutics to Present Data on Its Epilepsy Programs at American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting (2022)

Infinity Stone to Fly UAV Airborne Geophysics at Zen-Whoberi Project, Quebec

You may have missed

Zealand Pharma grants sign-on warrants and performance stock units under the employee warrant program and management long-term incentive program

AIM ImmunoTech Announces Abstract Accepted for Poster Presentation at the British Society for Immunology Congress 2022

Nasdaq Iceland Approves the Request for Trading of Alvotech’s Shares on the Main Market

Result of AGM

Ovid Therapeutics to Present Data on Its Epilepsy Programs at American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting (2022)

error: Content is protected !!