Dash Finance Has Launched a Redesigned Strategic Options Trading Platform

The platform’s proprietary algorithmic trading strategies allow traders to improve trading security.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – December 8, 2022) – Dash Finance, a leading technology and execution provider, has launched its new strategic options platform. The company is a member of options clearing corporation and is regulated by organizations such as FINRA, National Futures Association, and the SEC.

The platform allows users to apply algorithmic trading strategies to trade bitcoin fixed-income option in the secondary market. It is easy to use and offers powerful functionality and performance, so investors can focus solely on executing.

The company was launched in 2011 and has offices in Chicago and New York. The company has proprietary trading algorithms designed to minimize costs and maximize liquidity for investors. The algorithms are connected to all US options, stock exchanges, and major dark pools, which has allowed them to be used by leading hedge funds, investment banks, and asset management companies.

Investors can take positions in the crypto underlying assets using algorithms that help them master the timing of their trading and optimize the trading results. DASH provides investors with 3 strategic trading per day to further facilitate the investors. Each strategy trading can trade up to 5 orders, and the order only counts when it is profitable. This helps to reduce transaction risks associated with algorithmic options trading and improve trading security.

Speaking to the media, Dash Finance Co-Head of Options Business, David Cross, said, “Using our easy-to-use platform, traders leverage their crypto investments to generate higher returns than just holding an underlying asset itself. Every day countless calls and puts are executed to hedge against price volatility and maximize profits, making Dash Finance the only true option for options trading.”

He added, “Our pre-designed proprietary algorithms are based on statistical data, real-time market information, mathematical models, and other factors. This helps reduce trading risk and eliminate human emotions that can result in achieving trading efficiency.”

Users can access real-time pricing data from various exchanges worldwide and execute trades within seconds, allowing them to make profits from price movements in the underlying assets.

Investors interested in strategy options trading and making an account can reach out to the company using the information mentioned below.

About the Company

Dash Finance is a market-leading options technology and execution provider member of options clearing corporations and is regulated by organizations such as FINRA, the National Futures Association, and the SEC. The platform enables investors to use algorithmic trading strategies to trade bitcoin fixed-income derivatives in the secondary market.

Contact Information

Contact Person Name: David Cross

Company: Dash Financial

Email: [email protected]

Website URL: https://www.dash-defi.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147329