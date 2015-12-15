Leia Inc. Debuts Award-Winning 3D·AI Lume Pad 2 at SXSW for Glasses-Free 3D Calling, Gaming, Streaming and Content Creation

Custom 25-Foot 3D Sidewalk Chalk Art Installation in Downtown Austin Inspired by Fully Immersive Lume Pad 2 Experience, Celebrates Hill Country’s Popular River Tubing Pastime

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SXSW attendees in Austin next week will be among the first to experience the world’s first 3D·AI tablet, the Lume Pad 2 by Leia Inc. Already one of the most talked about AI innovations of 2023, the Lume Pad 2 features Leia’s proprietary 3D·AI technology to create a fully immersive 3D calling, streaming, gaming and content creation/sharing experience – all without the need for any eyewear.





Leia will be showcasing the Lume Pad 2 at Booth 235 of the SXSW Creative Industries Expo. Fans may reserve their own on-site or via LeiaInc.com to receive a $100 discount off the suggested retail price of $1,099 USD when tablets begin shipping in April.

To celebrate the U.S. launch of the Lume Pad 2, Leia has enlisted Texas artist Jan Riggins to create a one-of-a-kind 3D sidewalk chalk art installation in downtown Austin, March 11-15.

The chalk art – spanning 25 feet wide – will feature a three-dimensional, lifelike depiction of one of the many rivers found in the Texas Hill Country, complete with colorful floating tubes as a nod to the popular local pastime. Located at the corner of 2nd and Guadalupe, the 3D nature of the chalk art is designed to entice passersby to step into the scene for photos and fun – a fully immersive experience inspired by Leia’s Lume Pad 2 tablet.

“The beauty of SXSW is its uninhibited celebration of creativity across all disciplines to barrel through the status quo and inspire continued innovation year-round,” said Cecilia Qvist, CEO, Leia Inc. “We couldn’t think of a better place to officially debut the Lume Pad 2 in the U.S. than in Austin, surrounded by those whose dreams and imagination know no bounds.”

Expected to be among the most popular features of the Lume Pad 2 are LeiaChat and LeiaDream:

Powered by Zoom, LeiaChat offers heightened emotional connection, in true-to-life 3D chat (as opposed to other apps that use avatars), enabling a present, and refined video experience that captures unparalleled depth and nuance.

Leia has also partnered with Stability.AI to leverage its stable diffusion technology to create LeiaDream, the first built-in generative art app enabling users to get creative and generate AI art with text in 3D.

While in Austin, Leia will also give a select few fans a chance to win their own Lume Pad 2. To enter, those interested can visit the Leia booth at SXSW to register or post a photo of themselves with the 3D chalk art on social media, tagging @LeiaInc and using hashtag #LitByLeia. Winners will be chosen at random.

To reserve a Lume Pad 2 or for more information, visit LeiaInc.com.

About Leia Inc.

Founded in 2014 and winner of four CES 2023 Innovation Awards, Leia Inc. is the leading provider of 3D display hardware and content services for Mobile and Automotive. Leveraging breakthroughs in nanotechnology design, manufacturing and Intelligent Software, the Silicon Valley company is building the future of digital interactions. Its core technology originated from years of R&D at HP Labs and makes any display beautifully immersive through unparalleled depth, look-around, and realistic light effects. Leia’s 3D•AI content platform empowers developers and content creators worldwide with the ability to easily create stunning 3D content for commercial and consumer use.

