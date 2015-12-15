Press Release: Sanofi to acquire Provention Bio, adding to portfolio TZIELD, the first disease-modifying treatment for the delay of Stage 3 type 1 diabetes (T1D)

Sanofi to acquire Provention Bio, adding to portfolio TZIELD, the first disease-modifying treatment for the delay of Stage 3 type 1 diabetes (T1D)

Paris and Red Bank, N.J. March 13, 2023 Sanofi and Provention Bio, Inc., a U.S.-based, publicly traded biopharmaceutical company focused on intercepting and preventing immune-mediated diseases including type 1 diabetes (T1D), have entered into an agreement under which Sanofi has agreed to acquire Provention Bio, Inc., for $25.00 per share in cash, representing an equity value of approximately $2.9 billion.

The transaction adds an innovative, fully owned, first-in-class therapy in type 1 diabetes to Sanofi’s core asset portfolio in General Medicines and further drives its strategic shift toward products with a differentiated profile. TZIELD (teplizumab-mzwv) was approved in the U.S. last year as the first and only therapy to delay the onset of Stage 3 type 1 diabetes (T1D) in adults and pediatric patients aged 8 years and older with Stage 2 T1D.

The acquisition is a strategic fit for Sanofi at the intersection of the company’s growth in immune-mediated diseases and disease-modifying therapies in areas of high unmet need, and its expertise in diabetes. Sanofi will continue to utilize its capabilities in diabetes to maximize TZIELD’s potential as a transformative therapy globally and in the U.S., aiming to delay the onset of Stage 3 type 1 diabetes for some of the approximately 65,000 people diagnosed every year1. The purchase builds on an existing co-promotion agreement with Provention Bio that is already delivering TZIELD to patients in need of this immune-mediated therapy.

Olivier Charmeil

Executive Vice President, General Medicines, Sanofi

“The acquisition of Provention Bio builds on Sanofi’s mission to deliver best- and first-in-class medicines and resonates with our purpose of chasing the miracles of science for the benefit of people. By coupling Provention Bio’s transformative innovation with Sanofi’s expertise, we aim to bring life-changing benefits to people at risk of developing Stage 3 type 1 diabetes. Any additional indications, approvals and pipeline assets only serve to further our excitement. Given our existing partnership and complementary work in the diabetes and immunology spaces, we foresee a seamless integration and execution.”

TZIELD: First and only treatment indicated to delay onset of Stage 3 T1D

TZIELD is a CD3-directed antibody indicated to delay the onset of Stage 3 T1D in adults and pediatric patients aged 8 years and older with Stage 2 T1D. Stage 3 T1D is associated with significant health risks, including diabetic ketoacidosis, which can be life threatening, and patients who progress to Stage 3 T1D eventually require insulin injections for life.

TZIELD is also in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of pediatric and adolescent patients that are newly diagnosed with clinical T1D (Stage 3). A Phase 3 trial, PROTECT, is currently underway and top line results are expected in the second half of 2023. Additional opportunities for TZIELD include re-dosing and formulations as well as new therapeutic indications.

Ashleigh Palmer

Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Provention Bio, Inc.

“Sanofi and Provention Bio share a common vision of bringing new therapies to patients with autoimmune diseases. Under our co-promotion agreement, our companies have made significant progress educating healthcare providers and increasing patient access during the initial U.S. commercial launch of TZIELD. Sanofi’s global expertise and commitment to immunology makes them an ideal acquiror and positions our innovative therapy to reach more patients as quickly as possible.”

Provention Bio also brings certain pipeline assets in early development in immune-mediated diseases.

Transaction Terms

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Sanofi will commence a cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Provention Bio, Inc. for $25.00 per share in cash, reflecting a total equity value of approximately $2.9 billion.

The consummation of the tender offer is subject to customary closing conditions, including the tender of a number of shares of Provention Bio, Inc. common stock, that together with shares already owned by Sanofi or its affiliates, represents at least a majority of the outstanding shares of Provention Bio, Inc. common stock, the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, and other customary conditions.

If the tender offer is successfully completed, then following the successful completion of the tender offer, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sanofi will merge with and into Provention Bio, Inc., and all of the outstanding Provention Bio, Inc. shares that are not tendered in the tender offer will be converted into the right to receive the same $25.00 per share in cash offered to Provention Bio, Inc. shareholders in the tender offer. Sanofi plans to fund the transaction with available cash resources. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, Sanofi currently expects to complete the acquisition in the second quarter of 2023.

PJT Partners is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Sanofi and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is acting as its legal counsel. BofA Securities, Inc. and Centerview Partners LLC are acting as financial advisors to Provention Bio, Inc. and Ropes & Gray LLP is acting as its legal counsel.

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

About Provention Bio, Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the development and commercialization of investigational therapies that may intercept and prevent debilitating and life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes clinical-stage product candidates that have demonstrated in pre-clinical or clinical studies proof-of-mechanism and/or proof-of-concept in autoimmune diseases, including T1D, celiac disease and lupus. Visit www.proventionbio.com for more information and follow on Twitter: @ProventionBio.

Provention Bio, Inc. is listed on Nasdaq: PRVB

About T1D

Type 1 diabetes is a condition caused by autoimmune damage of the insulin-producing beta-cells of the pancreas. As a result of this autoimmune attack, the body produces very little or no insulin which can lead to death if the insulin is not replaced.

Living with T1D is complex. In addition to daily insulin injections or infusion via an insulin pump, people living with T1D also need to adopt a strict management plan which includes regular blood sugar monitoring, healthy diet and physical activity.

1 Based on Sanofi analysis derived from the 2020 CDC National Diabetes Statistics Report https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/pdfs/data/statistics/national-diabetes-statistics-report.pdf

