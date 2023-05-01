Aiera Acquires Columba Systems, Enhancing Its Calendar Event Coverage and Delivery

Columba deepens and expands Aiera’s calendar tracking capabilities across existing and new verticals, including public policy, which Aiera then brings into a live experience with quality insight.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – April 30, 2023) – Aiera, the leading event intelligence and speech technology platform for investors, announced today that it has acquired Columba Systems, a financial event data sourcing firm that provides global information on corporate events such as earnings releases, conferences, and investor presentations.

Columba Systems’ event data has already been integrated into the Aiera platform, and users will soon experience the benefits of this integration through expanded event coverage within the Aiera user interface or via API. This represents another step in building the contextual awareness needed to drive high quality insights, including through Aiera’s financially-trained, AI-generated event summaries, chat, topic extraction, and more.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Columba team to Aiera,” says Conor McDade, COO and CFO of Aiera. “Columba has been in the business for over 10 years. Their expertise in financial event data is a valuable addition, and it furthers our lead in delivering the most comprehensive live event monitoring solution currently on the market.”

Aiera now includes central banking & government agency conferences across the FDA, FOMC, and beyond. Aiera users can experience these events the same way they would an earnings call – with live audio, real time transcription, search, and much more.

As investor-related events grow in number and become increasingly virtual, the need to be comprehensive in one’s collection approach increases as well. According to Bryan Healey, Co-Founder and CTO of Aiera, “As the pipeline of virtual and hybrid events continues to increase, the burden on analysts tasked with keeping tabs on these events and their related materials intensifies. Aiera makes this seamless and easy for its clients to have the entirety of this coverage at their fingertips.”

Dean Ratcliffe, CEO of Columba Systems, added, “We are excited to join Aiera. This acquisition will enable us to reach a broader audience, particularly in the US, and turn our sourcing expertise into live experience and research support for the industry like never before.”

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Aiera:

Aiera is the only live AI event monitoring & financial search platform covering all available Wall Street events, providing real time transcription, auto-summarization, Q&A, one-click audio streaming, DVR-style live audio controls, smart document search, dynamic alerts, and seamless team collaboration. Aiera covers 60,000 public investor events with a 95%+ live connection rate, spanning more than 13,000 global equities; all accessible via desktop, mobile app, API, and iFrame. To learn more, please visit aiera.com.

About Columba Systems:

Columba Systems is a financial event data company that provides global information on corporate events such as earnings releases, conferences, and investor presentations. Formed in 2002, Columba has a wealth of experience and data, which is used by institutional investors and other financial professionals to stay informed about important events in the financial markets.

Media Contact:

James Setzer

Vice President of Marketing, Aiera

[email protected]

(646) 960-8207

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164331