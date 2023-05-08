8th DX Leaders Strategy Forum Philippines to tackle “Future-proofing digital-first enterprises in interconnected disruptions”

MANILA, May 5, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – The 8th DX Leaders Strategy Forum Philippines is set to take place on June 14, 2023, at Dusit Thani Manila. The theme of the event, “Future-proofing digital-first enterprises in interconnected disruptions”, aims to explore how enterprises are re-calibrating their digital transformation strategy to respond to the changing network landscape.

The event will host over 30 speakers and 120+ digital transformation leaders and attendees inside round-table conversations and interactive debates, with exclusive networking sessions, one-to-one meetings, polling conversations, and panel discussions. Joining this year’s roster of speakers and facilitators are Department of Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Aboitiz Group Chief Information Officer Charmaine Valmonte, and PLDT Group FVP, Chief Information Security Officer Angel Redoble.

Topics to be discussed at the event include Big Data and Analytics, Cloud and Cloud Infrastructure, Cybersecurity architecture, AI and Machine Learning, DevOps, ITSM and ITOM, Containers and Cloud Native, Banking and Financial Service Institutions, The Public Sector, Manufacturing, and Retail and Commerce, among others.

“We are excited to bring together the top enterprise leaders and experts in Asia and the Philippines to discuss the challenges and opportunities of digital transformation,” said Geri Purisima, EDX GM. “Like its previous editions, we want to continue providing an excellent platform for attendees to exchange strategies and innovations, share insights, and network closely with their peers. We look forward to facilitating meaningful conversations that will shape the future of digital-first enterprises.”

As the business landscape continues navigating with a jagged pace rocked by the pandemic and global conflict, enterprises must re-calibrate their digital transformation strategies to ensure they remain future-proofed against disruptions. The DX Leaders Strategy Forum series seeks to provide a platform to address leading digital transformation objectives, including data-driven performance, security risks, data protection, regulatory compliance, and automation, among other aspects.

About EDX

EDX is a corporate events firm that specializes in organizing industry-focused events for C-level executives. EDX platforms provide attendees with data-driven and actionable insights into industry trends, best practices, complemented by high-potential networking opportunities. With a strong track record of delivering high-quality events, EDX has become a trusted partner for businesses looking to engage with their target audience.

For more information about the event, please visit the event website at: https://dxphilippines2023.edxevents.com/.

