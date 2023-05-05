Alvotech S.A. Annual General Meeting to be held June 6, 2023

The Annual General Meeting of Alvotech S.A. will be held on Tuesday 6 June 2023, at 09.00 a.m. CEST at the premises of Arendt & Medernach S.A. at 41A, Avenue John F. Kennedy L-1855 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Reference is made to the attached document with regard to the final agenda.

Meeting materials and all further information about the Annual General Meeting is available on the Alvotech website: https://investors.alvotech.com/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting-2023.

CONTACTS

Alvotech Investor Relations
Benedikt Stefansson
alvotech.ir[at]alvotech.com

Attachment

Related Stories

Relyance AI Co-Founder Leila R. Golchehreh Speaking at the Privacy + Security Forum in Washington, DC

JBS Foods Reduces Migration Risk to SAP S/4HANA with Selective, Tiered Approach

Tablet Shipments Returns to Pre-Pandemic Levels, According to IDC

Core Scientific Announces April 2023 Production and Operations Updates

Morphic Therapeutic Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

CAST Imaging integrates ChatGPT to help companies speed up software development

You may have missed

Relyance AI Co-Founder Leila R. Golchehreh Speaking at the Privacy + Security Forum in Washington, DC

JBS Foods Reduces Migration Risk to SAP S/4HANA with Selective, Tiered Approach

Tablet Shipments Returns to Pre-Pandemic Levels, According to IDC

Core Scientific Announces April 2023 Production and Operations Updates

Morphic Therapeutic Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

error: Content is protected !!