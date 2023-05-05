Alvotech S.A. Annual General Meeting to be held June 6, 2023

The Annual General Meeting of Alvotech S.A. will be held on Tuesday 6 June 2023, at 09.00 a.m. CEST at the premises of Arendt & Medernach S.A. at 41A, Avenue John F. Kennedy L-1855 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Reference is made to the attached document with regard to the final agenda.

Meeting materials and all further information about the Annual General Meeting is available on the Alvotech website: https://investors.alvotech.com/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting-2023 .

CONTACTS

Alvotech Investor Relations

Benedikt Stefansson

alvotech.ir[at]alvotech.com

Attachment