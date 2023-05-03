Las Vegas, Nevada–(Newsfile Corp. – May 3, 2023) – Las Vegas is set to welcome a new premium cannabis brand, Aphrodisiak, as the latest addition to the city’s flourishing cannabis industry. Priscilla Vilchis, dubbed the “Hollyweedqueen,” and rap icon Lil’ Kim have partnered to launch the brand, which aims to provide high-quality cannabis products while promoting social justice and inclusivity.

Lil’ Kim

The brand’s mission is to break down barriers that prevent women and people of color from thriving in the male-dominated cannabis industry. Aphrodisiak’s initial product line includes various strains and cannabis-infused products designed to enhance intimacy and pleasure. Their products cater to a diverse range of consumers, including those seeking relief from pain and anxiety and those looking to enhance their sexual experiences.

Aphrodisiak will launch its products at the world’s largest dispensary, Planet 13, in Las Vegas. The brand’s products are made with the highest quality ingredients and undergo rigorous testing to ensure consistency and purity.

As the co-founders of Superbad Inc., La Tondia La Trice (LL) has played a vital role in bringing renowned artists like Lil’ Kim and Aphrodisiak to the vibrant city of Las Vegas. LL is a dynamic entrepreneur who has made a significant impact in various industries, including sports, entertainment, media, real estate, and finance. Behind the scenes, LL continues to juggle multiple responsibilities, utilizing her exceptional skills to navigate the success of both Aphrodisiak and Superbad Inc. The company has quickly established itself as a powerhouse in the industry, leaving many curious as to who they will bring next.

“Aphrodisiak is not just a cannabis brand, but a movement that empowers and uplifts women while promoting healthy, enjoyable relationships,” says Vilchis. “We’re excited to partner with Lil’ Kim, who shares our vision of creating a brand that is inclusive, empowering, and forward-thinking.”

Lil’ Kim adds, “As female entrepreneurs, we know how important it is to support other women and marginalized groups. We’re proud to be part of a brand that not only provides amazing products but also makes a difference in the world.”

As the cannabis industry continues to grow and evolve, Aphrodisiak and other brands are leading the way in creating a more diverse, inclusive, and socially responsible industry. The launch of Aphrodisiak’s premium cannabis products in Las Vegas is a step towards empowering women and promoting social justice in the cannabis industry.

