Belite Bio to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar Discussing Progression of Childhood-onset STGD1 and Relevance of the Tinlarebant 18-month Phase 2 Data

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

SAN DIEGO, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases which have significant unmet medical needs, today announced it will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader event on focusing on adolescent patients with Stargardt disease (STGD1) on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

The event will feature Michel Michaelides, BSc, MB BS, MD(Res), FRCOphth, FACS (Moorfields Eye Hospital and UCL Institute of Ophthalmology) who will discuss progression of childhood-onset STGD1 and Belite Bio’s Phase 2 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of Tinlarebant (LBS-008) in adolescent STGD1 patients.

Tinlarebant (LBS-008) is an oral, once daily RBP4 antagonist designed to reduce the accumulation of ocular vitamin-A based toxins which have been implicated in the onset and progression of STGD1. Tinlarebant has been granted Fast Track Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease designation in the U.S., and Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe for the treatment of STGD1.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

About Michel Michaelides, BSc, MB BS, MD(Res), FRCOphth, FACS

Dr. Michaelides is a Professor of Ophthalmology at the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology and is a Consultant Ophthalmologist at Moorfields Eye Hospital in the departments of Medical Retina, Genetics and Pediatric Ophthalmology. He is a recipient of a Career Development Award from the Foundation Fighting Blindness (USA) and has gained membership of the Macula Society and Retina Society in the USA. He has undertaken a Medical Retina and Genetics clinical fellowship at Moorfields Eye Hospital, and a combined Ophthalmic Genetics and Pediatric Ophthalmology clinical and research fellowship at Casey Eye Institute, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, Oregon, USA. His clinical and research interests include diabetic eye disease and inherited eye disease in adults and children; with over 350 peer-reviewed publications and 35 book chapters. He is actively involved in retinal clinical trials investigating novel and established therapies, being a principal investigator in six on-going clinical trials.

Webcast Link Instructions

You can join the live webcast by visiting the link above or the “Presentations & Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at belitebio.com/events. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the event for 90 days.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases which have significant unmet medical needs, such as STGD1 and GA in advanced dry AMD, in addition to specific metabolic diseases. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook or visit us at www.belitebio.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, about future expectations, plans and prospectus, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the potential implications of clinical data for patients, clinical development, regulatory milestones, and commercialization of its product candidates, and any other statements containing the words “expect,” “will,” “target,” and other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including but not limited to Belite Bio’s ability to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or regulatory approval; the content and timing of decisions made by the relevant regulatory authorities regarding regulatory approval of Belite Bio’s drug candidates; the potential efficacy of Tinlarebant, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the “Risk Factors” section in Belite Bio’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Belite Bio, and Belite Bio undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

