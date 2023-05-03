Boomi Appoints Adrian Trickett as Vice President of Sales and General Manager of EMEA

Former Salesforce executive joins Boomi to rapidly scale customer acquisition in the EMEA region

The new appointment builds upon Boomi’s recent executive leadership team additions and expansion in Canada, India and the Asia Pacific region to meet increasing global demand for its category-leading integration platform

CHESTERBROOK, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced the appointment of Adrian Trickett as Vice President of Sales and General Manager (GM), EMEA. As head of sales and GM for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) markets, Trickett will oversee the region and be responsible for achieving revenue and profit targets, delivering on the organization’s go-to-market strategy, and growing the region’s customer base.





“Trickett’s experience building and leading high-performing sales teams for fast-growing technology companies is a perfect fit to support Boomi’s aggressive growth plans in EMEA and beyond,” said Steve Lucas, CEO at Boomi. “The need for seamless integration and automation solutions has become more critical than ever as businesses continue to face continually shifting market challenges and mounting technical debt. Boomi is expanding globally and growing our experienced leadership team to meet this demand by bringing our industry-leading platform to more businesses.”

Trickett served most recently as Vice President of Sales at Salesforce (MuleSoft). Trickett also previously served as Vice President of Sales at Software AG and as Chief Revenue Officer for NewVoiceMedia, where he helped take the software as a service (SaaS) provider of cloud contact center solutions to a $400 million exit through acquisition by Vonage. He has extensive experience as an Advisor on SaaS-specific portfolio investments for the venture capital firm Notion Capital, where he helped take more than a dozen fast-growing startups through successful exit events.

Trickett’s appointment follows several recent growth announcements from Boomi, including the addition of several new executive leaders to its existing leadership bench, and expansion in Vancouver, Canada, Bengaluru, India and the Asia Pacific region.

As the pioneer of cloud-native integration platform as a service (iPaaS), Boomi celebrates the largest customer base among integration platform vendors; a growing community of more than 100,000 members; and one of the largest arrays of global systems integrators (GSIs) in the iPaaS space. The company boasts a worldwide network of partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake; and works with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft, among others.

Included on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and Inc. 5000 lists as one of America’s fastest growing and most innovative technology companies, Boomi was recently named to Nucleus Research’s list of “Hot Companies to Watch in 2023.” The company has also won numerous awards as an employer of choice, including its listing as one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces. Boomi has also won two International Stevie® Awards, for Company of the Year and Product Innovation; the Gold Globee® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category; the Merit Award for Technology in the Cloud Services category; the Stratus Award as a Global Leader in Cloud Computing 2022; and received the prestigious 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide for two consecutive years.

