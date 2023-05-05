Clarity AI Hosts Inaugural Customer Advisory Board Meeting with Institutional Investors

Seven Prominent Institutional Investors Join Clarity AI to Discuss Challenges and Opportunities in Sustainable Finance

NEW YORK CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clarity AI, the leading sustainability tech platform, recently held its inaugural Customer Advisory Board Meeting for investment managers. The event brought together prominent companies in the industry, including Lazard, Metlife, Invesco, PGIM, La Francaise, Lansforsakringar, and Santander, to discuss pressing issues related to sustainability and ESG analytics.

Led by a group of Clarity AI’s executives, including Mark Coriaty, Global Head of Solutions, Angel Agudo, VP of Product, Lorenzo Saa, Chief Sustainability Officer, and Patricia Pina, Head of Product Research & Innovation, the meeting tackled several key issues related to sustainable finance.

The board stressed the importance of allowing investors to build their own sustainable investment methodologies, and suggested finding ways to compare these approaches with others in the industry, which Clarity AI can support today with its Sustainable Investment product which defines whether a security is sustainable or not according to SFDR’s Article 2(17). It was also noted that Clarity AI is uniquely positioned as a tech player in a legacy industry to continue to rapidly adapt to regulatory changes at scale and to continue to provide coverage and capabilities based on customer needs, including areas that are emergent, such as biodiversity.

“The inaugural Customer Advisory Board Meeting was a great success,” said Lorenzo Saa, Chief Sustainability Officer at Clarity AI. “It provided valuable insights into the challenges facing the industry and highlighted the need for collaboration between industry players and third-party providers to drive progress towards sustainability. We are excited to work with our customers to tackle these challenges and drive positive change.”

The event was a significant milestone for Clarity AI, as it showcased the company’s commitment to working with industry players to drive progress towards sustainability. The meeting provided a forum for investment managers to share their experiences and challenges, and to work collaboratively with Clarity AI to develop solutions.

About Clarity AI



Clarity AI is a sustainability technology platform that uses machine learning and big data to deliver environmental and social insights to investors, organizations, and consumers. As of November 2022, Clarity AI’s platform analyzes more than 50,000 companies, 320,000 funds, 198 countries and 188 local governments – two to thirteen times more than any other player in the market – and delivers data and analytics for investing, consumer research, corporate research and reporting for sustainability regulations worldwide. Clarity AI has offices in North America, Europe and the Middle East, and its investor client network manages tens of trillions in assets under management, while its consumer partnerships allow it to be part of millions of daily ecommerce transactions and to reach hundreds of millions of consumers at over 400,000 merchants.

