Coave Therapeutics Demonstrates its Modified coAAV Vectors Outperform AAV9 to Address Neurological Disorders

New data to be presented at ASGCT 2023

Paris, France, May 4, 2023 – Coave Therapeutics (‘Coave’), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing gene therapies for CNS (Central Nervous System) and eye diseases, today announces that it will present data on the performance and benefits of its chemically-modified conjugated AAV (coAAV) vectors – derived from its ALIGATER™ (AAV-Ligand Conjugate) platform – to address neurological disorders at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA.

“The data that will be presented at ASGCT demonstrate ALIGATER to be a safe and efficient platform to develop more efficient vectors for gene therapies with exciting potential for application in neurological disorders. In Non-Human Primates, we have shown that our modified coAAV vectors have superior biodistribution and transduction profiles in the brain following administration via the cerebrospinal fluid compared to AAV9, with improved safety and toxicity profiles. Additionally, our ligand-conjugation process to create coAAV vectors is performed post-AAV production and can be applied to any AAV serotypes in downstream CMC processes, making ALIGATER a highly versatile platform,” said Claudia Mitchell, Interim Chief Scientific Officer. “We are very encouraged by these preclinical data and look forward to completing proof of concept studies to accelerate the development of safe and effective therapeutic coAAV vectors for neurological disorders.”

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: coAAV Vectors from the AAV-Ligand Conjugate (ALIGATER™) Platform Outperform AAV9 to Address Neurological Disorders via CSF Delivery

Date & Time: Thursday 18 May 2023, 12:00 PM – 14:00 PM EDT

Poster Board: 1099

Authors: Alexianne Gougerot et al.

The full abstract is available here:

https://annualmeeting.asgct.org/abstracts/abstract-details?abstractId=13719

About Coave Therapeutics

At Coave Therapeutics, we are leading the transition of genetic medicine from (ultra) rare to prevalent conditions, with an initial focus on neurodegenerative diseases.

The company’s proprietary AAV-Ligand Conjugates platform (‘ALIGATER’) introduces chemical modifications onto AAV capsids, overcoming the limitations of current vectors on efficacy, safety, and manufacturability. With low doses and optimized routes of administration, our conjugated AAV vectors have demonstrated markedly improved transduction and biodistribution in the central nervous system and the eye across different species.

Our diverse pipeline of novel genetic medicines can potentially transform the lives of people afflicted by rare and prevalent neurodegenerative and ocular diseases – including genetically and non-genetically defined indications.

Headquartered in Paris, France, Coave Therapeutics is backed by leading international life sciences investors. For more information about the science, pipeline, and people, please visit www.coavetx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

