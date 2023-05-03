Entera’s Oral Delivery of GLP-2 Pre-Clinical Data to be Published in Peer Reviewed, International Journal of Peptide Research and Therapeutics

JERUSALEM, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) (“Entera” or the “Company”) a leader in the development of orally delivered peptides and therapeutic proteins, today announced that its pre-clinical manuscript entitled “Oral Delivery Technology Enabling Gastro-Mucosal Absorption of Glucagon-Like-Peptide-2 Analog (GLP-2), Teduglutide – A Novel Approach for Injection-Free Treatment of Short Bowel Syndrome” has been accepted for publication by the International Journal of Peptide Research and Therapeutics.

Short bowel syndrome (SBS) is a rare and potentially life-threatening malabsorptive condition caused by a significant loss of functional bowel mass (secondary to congenital defects or disease-associated loss of absorption) or physical bowel mass (secondary to extensive intestinal resection). SBS patients have a reduced ability to absorb nutrients and fluids and are at risk of malnutrition, unintended weight loss and additional symptoms due to the loss of essential vitamins and minerals1. SBS is the most common cause of chronic intestinal failure, accounting for approximately 75% of cases of chronic intestinal failure in adults and 50% such events in children.2 Teduglutide, a GLP-2 analog and mainstay treatment for SBS, is known to enhance intestinal absorption. Teduglutide treatment requires daily sub-cutaneous injections.

“There are several new generation GLP-2 analogs under development which may also require chronic injections. As part of our R&D initiatives, Entera is leveraging on its proprietary platform to enable a potential first-in-class oral GLP-2, daily tablet treatment for patients with short bowel syndrome (SBS) and other disorders requiring parenteral nutrition. We are looking forward to sharing our in vivo findings with the community in the coming weeks,” said Miranda Toledano, Chief Executive Officer of Entera.

About Entera Bio

Entera is a leader in the development of orally delivered macromolecules, including peptides and other therapeutic proteins. The Company focuses on significant unmet medical needs where a daily mini tablet form of a peptide treatment or replacement therapy holds the potential to transform the standard of care. The Company’s most advanced product candidates, EB613 for the treatment of high risk, post-menopausal osteoporosis and EB612 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism, are in clinical development. Both EB612 and EB613 are being developed to address undertreated diseases which disproportionately afflict women. EB613 is the first oral, once daily mini tablet presentation of synthetic hPTH (1-34), (teriparatide), consisting of the exact same 34 amino acid sequence as daily subcutaneous teriparatide injection, Forteo®, a mainstay anabolic treatment which requires daily SC injections. A placebo controlled, dose ranging Phase 2 study of EB613 tablets (n= 161) met primary (PD/biomarker) and secondary endpoints (BMD) in a dose dependent manner and was presented at the ASBMR 2021 Annual Conference. A phase 1 PK study of novel PTH formulations is planned for H1 2023 to ascertain feasibility of a new hypo candidate (a prior formulation had positive Phase 2a data announced in 2015 and published in JBMR 2019) and for another potential indication. For more information on Entera Bio, visit www.enterabio.com.

