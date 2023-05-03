Everest Business Funding Won Miami’s Best and Brightest Award Third Year in a Row

DORAL, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everest Business Funding has been honored as a winner of Miami’s Best and Brightest Award for three back-to-back years. The revenue-based funding organization has helped a wide range of businesses take their operations to the next level, from food and beverage to healthcare to retail, and is a trusted partner to many entrepreneurs and small businesses.

The 2023 winning companies that the National Association for Business Resources awarded The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® are deemed organizations that distinguish themselves with the most innovative human resources practices and business acumen.

“The National Association for Business Resources has overseen the Best and Brightest competitions for more than 25 years now, and we are honored to be awarded the achievement three years in a row out of those 25,” commented Everest Business Funding. “The success of each of our team members and the success of the businesses we partner with are what we continue to prioritize as we find innovative and hassle-free ways to boost the growth of small businesses.”

As 2021, 2022 and 2023 awardees, Everest Business Funding has upheld its superiority to market conditions. Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program, says that the companies that make “the list of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®, as well as those companies that continue to make the list, are truly remarkable.” These companies are “elite thinkers,” and receiving this honor “demonstrates their commitment to excellence.”

As part of the award, all companies who won Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® receive an invitation to join together this upcoming September in Detroit, Michigan, for the 2023 Best and Brightest National Summit. This event is a national conference exclusive to winners across the nation. Winners are selected from different areas across the country, like Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Charlotte, Dallas, Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, Metro Detroit, Milwaukee, Nashville, New York, Pacific Northwest, San Diego, San Francisco, and West Michigan.

Each candidate for this award is assessed by an independent research firm and scored based on the following categories: Communication and Shared Vision; Community Initiatives and Corporate Responsibility; Compensation, Benefits, and Employee Solutions; Creative Wellness and Wellbeing Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement, and Retention; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Employee Education and Development; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Leadership, Strategy, and Company Performance; Recruitment and Selection; and Work-Life Blend.

So far, the only two companies from the Miami area awarded Miami’s 2023 Best and Brightest Winners are CBIZ and Everest Business Funding.

For more information about how award-winner Everest Business Funding is helping businesses reach their goals through innovative funding options, visit https://www.everestbusinessfunding.com/about/.

About Everest Business Funding

Everest Business Funding provides alternative finance options and revenue based funding to small business owners. They serve a diverse pool of businesses, from healthcare to retail, to help them obtain working capital to grow, buy inventory, launch marketing campaigns, or hire staff. Everest Business Funding’s clients are treated with respect and receive high-quality guidance and service from its professionals.

