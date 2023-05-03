Immunocore to present at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Health Care Conference

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & ROCKVILLE, Md., US, 03 May 2023) Immunocore Holdings Plc (Nasdaq: IMCR), a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune conditions, today announced that management will present at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Health Care Conference.

The fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT).

The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed in the ‘Investors’ section of Immunocore’s website at www.immunocore.com. Following the event, a replay of the presentation will be made available for a limited time.

##

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune, and infectious disease. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including four clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. The Company’s most advanced oncology TCR therapeutic, KIMMTRAK has been approved for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

CONTACT:

Immunocore

Sébastien Desprez, Head of Communications

T: +44 (0) 7458030732

E: [email protected]

Follow on Twitter: @Immunocore

Consilium Strategic Communications (corporate and financial)

Mary-Jane Elliott/ Chris Welsh/Jessica Hodgson

T: +44 (0)203 709 5700

E: [email protected]

Investor Relations

Clayton Robertson, Head of Investor Relations

T: +1 215-384-4781

E: [email protected]