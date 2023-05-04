ORION CORPORATION

INVESTOR NEWS

4 MAY 2023 at 13.00 EEST



Invitation to Orion’s Capital Markets Day on May 25, 2023

Orion invites analysts, institutional investors and other capital market representatives, and media representatives to its Capital Markets Day on Thursday, May 25, 2023. The event will be held at Event Venue Eliel, at Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki, Finland.

The aim of the Capital Markets Day is to introduce Orion’s new business divisions and provide an update on Orion’s R&D and drivers for growth and profitability. The day will include presentations by Liisa Hurme, President and CEO, Jari Karlson, CFO, SVPs of the Business Divisions and Head of Corporate Responsibility.

Anyone can follow the event via a live webcast at https://orion.videosync.fi/cmd-25-5-23. The recording of the event will be available at the same address shortly after the event. The presentation materials will be available on Orion’s website https://www.orion.fi/en/cmd2023 at the beginning of the event. The language of the event and the materials is English.

It is possible to ask the management questions throughout the event, also via the webcast.

Agenda of Orion’s Capital Markets Day 2023

12:45 p.m. EEST Registration

13:00 p.m. EEST Opening of Orion’s CMD 2023

Tuukka Hirvonen, Head of Investor Relations

13:05 p.m. EEST Presentations

Liisa Hurme, President and CEO

Jari Karlson, CFO

Noora Paronen, Head of Corporate Responsibility

Outi Vaarala, SVP Innovative Medicines, Research & Development

Hao Pan, SVP Branded Products

Satu Ahomäki, SVP Generics and Consumer Health

Niclas Lindstedt, SVP Animal Health

16:30 p.m. EEST Event ends

The program is subject to change. A more detailed agenda will be available at: https://www.orion.fi/en/cmd2023.

Registration and more information

In order to attend the event at the venue, please register at https://orion.videosync.fi/cmd-25-5-23 by Thursday, May 18 at the latest. The number of seats is limited, so we recommend registering early. More information on the event is available at https://www.orion.fi/en/cmd2023.

For further information, please contact:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation

Tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion’s net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion’s A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.