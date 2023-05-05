Iterative Health Partners with Allied Digestive Health for Clinical Trial Optimization

Partnership brings Clinical Trial Optimization to patients in New Jersey and New York

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iterative Health, a pioneer in precision-medicine technologies for gastroenterology, announced today that it has partnered with Allied Digestive Health (ADH), a leading gastroenterology practice, to bring Clinical Trial Optimization to ADH’s research centers across New Jersey and New York to aid in the recruitment of patients for inflammatory bowel disease clinical trials.

Allied Digestive Health is one of the largest integrated networks of gastroenterology care centers in the nation with over 200 providers and 60 locations throughout New Jersey and New York. Allied Digestive Health’s mission to empower gastroenterologists to deliver compassionate, high quality, and comprehensive care through an unparalleled patient experience directly aligns with Iterative Health’s mission to democratize access to quality gastrointestinal (GI) care through the application of computer vision technology.

“We are excited to partner with Iterative Health given our shared goal of providing high quality care to patients with GI conditions like inflammatory bowel disease (IBD),” says Dr. Nadeem Baig, Chief Medical Officer at ADH. “With Iterative Health’s Clinical Trial Optimization technology, our recruitment efforts will reach more individuals, be more streamlined, and help accelerate the drug development process. For diseases such as IBD, drug development is often too slow, so by speeding up the timeline of clinical trials we’re able to bring the next generation of novel therapeutics to patients who need them most.”

This partnership will allow ADH physicians to leverage Iterative Health’s AI-based technology and support to better standardize the endoscopic scoring process during recruitment and identify likely eligible patients to enroll in IBD clinical trials. This partnership combines ADH’s strength in providing the highest level of care in GI and Iterative Health’s strength in developing best in class AI and computer vision solutions for IBD, including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

“Iterative Health’s technology supports our vision to elevate the standard of care in gastroenterology across the nation,” says Sap Sinha, Chief Operating Officer of Allied Digestive Health. “This partnership unites both of our strengths so that we can have a measurable clinical impact for IBD patients.”

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with an organization that shares our mission of democratizing access to quality GI care,” says Sahir Raoof, VP of Business Development at Iterative Health. “We’re excited to scale within ADH’s growing footprint and further improve patient access to novel therapeutics. Our partnership lays the foundation for continued innovation in GI as Iterative Health strengthens its comprehensive suite of AI enabled tools to bring precision medicine to the GI practice.”

About Iterative Health

Iterative Health is pioneering the use of artificial intelligence-based precision medicine in gastroenterology (GI), with the aim of helping to optimize clinical trials investigating treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and improving the accuracy of colorectal cancer screenings. We use advanced machine learning and computer vision to interpret endoscopic images along with other types of data, helping clinicians to better assess patients with potential GI problems. This gives practitioners enhanced capabilities in the detection, annotation, disease scoring and treatment of GI related diseases.

The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with offices across the United States.

About Allied Digestive Health

Allied Digestive Health is a leading gastroenterology and hepatology practice with 60+ locations throughout New Jersey and New York, specializing in colon cancer screening, and the treatment of Celiac Disease, GERD, and IBD. Allied Digestive Health is committed to empowering Gastroenterologists to deliver compassionate, high-quality, and comprehensive care through an unparalleled patient experience. Their team, comprised of gastroenterologists, pathologists, anesthesiologists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants work together to uphold the highest standards of care. Learn more at: allieddigestivehealth.com

