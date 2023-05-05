Join the Solar Revolution with Infocus International’s Mastering Solar Power Live Online Course

Singapore, May 5, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Registration is now open for Infocus International Group top rated Mastering Solar Power, and the course will be commencing live on 23rd October 2023. This is a comprehensive, up-to-date and business-focused roadmap to success in delivering solar power growth, today and tomorrow.

Throughout these 5 sessions, attendees will gain a good understanding of the key factors from an integrated, multidisciplinary and commercial viewpoint, including: target market analysis, economic competitiveness, channels-to-market, financing influences and risk, project development processes, best practices and emerging technologies.

The course schedule includes illustration of key project development considerations, including energy yield, financial and other simple calculations, along with the chance to discuss key planning and market environment considerations.

In keeping with the business-focused theme of the course, these illustrative exercises are designed to provide time efficient clarification of the key course takeaways, aimed at commercially-focused business developers and investors. They are therefore accessible to non-experts, not designed to replicate the complex or in-depth detailed planning undertaken – over much longer periods! – by engineers and technical teams.

“It is an eye opener for us. The presentation was very informative and in a practical sense. It has unlocked more opportunities and directives of how an organization can grow and invest in meaningful projects that are trending.

Infocus International is also a great platform I would recommend to future attendees,” shared by a past attendee from Solomon Islands Ports Authority.

Another past attendee from ib vogt also shared, “Thank you very much for the highly informative trainings. I am very much pleased with how Infocus International is very accommodating and responsive on every request. Thank you again and see you soon in the upcoming course.”

“The trainer represents a thoughtful and unbiased view in the realm of renewable energy. His insights are well reasoned, clear and, perhaps most importantly, backed up by hard numbers. Definitely a person I would turn to for guidance in this space,” commented by a past attendee from responsAbility Investments AG.

Course Sessions

What makes a solar power plant? Solar resource assessment and project design Solar project development and delivery Selling solar power The economics and financing of solar power projects

Benefits of Attending

Speak the language of solar energy: terminology and concepts

Understand the key variables determining the economics of solar PV projects

Review current and emerging market opportunities for solar PV, including integrations such as energy storage

Navigate the typical project development requirements, processes and risks

Learn how financial returns and risks arise in PV projects

Be better able to converse with project partners, suppliers, investors, policymakers and other stakeholders

Know what to look for when evaluating PV project opportunities

Identify key investment and project performance risks

Analyse and critique current and emerging business models

Want to learn more?

Simply email to [email protected] or call +65 6325 0210 to obtain your FREE COPY of event brochure. For more information, please visit https://www.infocusinternational.com/solar-online

About Infocus International Group

Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities. We recognise clients’ needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights. For more information: www.infocusinternational.com

