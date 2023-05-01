Neuronetics Announces Lisa Metzner-Rosas as SVP, Chief Marketing Officer

Strategic role strengthens NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy commercialization team

MALVERN, Pa., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced today the addition of Lisa Metzner-Rosas to the Company’s senior leadership team in the role of Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, effective May 1, 2023.

“I am delighted to welcome Lisa in this key position in Neuronetics’ strategic journey,” said Keith J. Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics. “Her vast knowledge and experience in driving practice success, building awareness, and increasing market share will strengthen NeuroStar’s position as the TMS industry leader.”

Ms. Metzner-Rosas joins Neuronetics with over 20 years of marketing leadership experience in a wide range of healthcare and consumer businesses, most recently as Senior Vice President, Marketing at Sientra, where she championed the global commercial strategy that led to 10 consecutive quarters of record sales and tripled market share. Prior roles include Vice President of Marketing at Obalon Therapeutics, which went public in 2016, and ZELTIQ Aesthetics. She has also held leadership positions at Medicis and Allergan. Ms. Metzner-Rosas was awarded a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Wisconsin and a Master of Business Administration from Graziadio School of Business and Management, Pepperdine University. In addition, she has completed graduate work at the University Adolfo Ibañez in Chile and the University of Oxford in England.

“The opportunity at Neuronetics is tremendous, and I’m excited to do big things that will drive ongoing growth for the Company and our customers,” stated Lisa Metzner-Rosas. “This is a mission I can get behind, and I’m committed to building and leading a high performing team to embed NeuroStar in the public consciousness for both healthcare professionals and patients.”

Inducement Grant

As a material inducement to her employment with the Company, on May 1, 2023, the Company’s Compensation Committee granted Ms. Metzner-Rosas restricted stock units representing 80,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (“RSUs”) in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The RSUs vest ratably in three equal installments on the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date, subject to Ms. Metzner-Rosas’ continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting date. The RSUs are subject to the terms of the Neuronetics 2020 Inducement Plan.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. NeuroStar is FDA-cleared for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for MDD in adults with over 5.3 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, www.neurostar.com.

