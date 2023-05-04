Numbers Station Deepens Technical Talent and Leadership Team by Adding Alation Co-founder

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Numbers Station, the intelligent data stack automation platform, is excited to announce the appointment of Venky Ganti as its Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering. Venky’s extensive experience in the data and analytics space will be critical in accelerating the company’s product strategy and growth as it continues to empower anyone to derive insights by easily transforming and using data within the modern data stack.

“The emergence of foundation models such as ChatGPT has sparked a revolution in the AI landscape. At Numbers Station we are excited to be at the forefront of this revolution having pioneered first of its kind technology that harnesses the power of foundation models to automate analytics in the modern data stack. We are thrilled to have Venky join our team; his experience will be invaluable as we continue to bring automated insights to enterprises,” said Chris Aberger, CEO of Numbers Station. “We are confident that Venky’s vision and leadership will help us accelerate our mission of enabling any enterprise to become more data-driven.”

Venky brings over two decades of experience in software engineering and technical leadership to Numbers Station. Most recently, he served as General Manager leading several initiatives on query understanding and commerce in the ads product area at Google. Before that, he was CEO and co-founder of Mesh Dynamics, the API test automation company, which was acquired by Google in 2021. Prior to Mesh Dynamics, Venky was CTO and co-founder of Alation, the enterprise data catalog company, where he led technology and helped create the new data catalog product category.

“I am excited to join Numbers Station and work with a pioneering team committed to building secure foundation models that enable organizations to accelerate their time to value and gain insights from all their data,” said Ganti. “Numbers Station is establishing itself as a leader in this space and has an impressive founding team and principles having come out of the Stanford AI Lab. I look forward to building on this success and delivering world-class solutions to our customers.”

Existing customers are leveraging the Numbers Station platform across functions in Marketing, Sales, and Customer Success to accelerate and automate analytics workflows. Some common use cases are automation of customer onboarding, creating a single source of truth among siloed data, or identifying reasons for customer churn. With the power of the proprietary foundation model technology developed by Numbers Station, enterprises can arrive at valuable insights quickly — in hours, not months — and rapidly share them with decision-makers.

As the Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering, Venky will be responsible for leading the engineering and product teams at Numbers Station. His leadership will be critical in helping the company continue to develop its ambitious vision of automating enterprise analytics workflows.

About Numbers Station

Numbers Station’s intelligent data stack automation platform is built on proprietary foundation model technology to enable data practitioners of all skill levels to rapidly automate workflows in the modern data stack using natural language. Pioneered in the Stanford AI Lab and based in Menlo Park, Numbers Station was founded in 2021. The company’s investors include Madrona, Norwest and Factory as well as renowned investors such as Mark Nelson, former CEO of Tableau and Jeff Hammerbacher, co-founder and Chief Scientist of Cloudera, who share the company’s vision for the future of AI and the modern data stack.

For more information and to sign up today, please visit www.numbersstation.ai.

Contacts

Meghan Brill



[email protected]