Nusano to Present Production Capabilities to European Radiopharmaceuticals Working Group

Proprietary ion source and beam technology capable of producing approximately 10 times the current global supply of Astatine-211

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nusano, Inc., a medical technology company reshaping the production of cancer-fighting radioisotopes, today announced Gregory Moffitt, PhD, Director of Target Development at Nusano, will present an overview of the company’s breakthrough production platform to the European Cooperation in Science and Technology (COST) Astatine-211 Working Group on May 4, 2023. Presentation materials will be available on the company’s website following the event.

“Yields from existing production of Astatine-211 are limited to supporting research and clinical trials,” said Moffitt. “Production capabilities must be significantly scaled up worldwide to supply radioisotope quantities needed to power next generation radiopharmaceuticals.”

Opening the first quarter of 2025, Nusano’s West Valley City, Utah facility will produce a wide variety of rare and undersupplied medical isotopes in quantities sufficient to support both clinical development and commercial manufacturing of radiopharmaceuticals. Nusano’s proprietary ion source and pulsed beam can produce up to 12 different radioisotopes simultaneously. This novel and unique capability will give Nusano the flexibility to adjust radioisotope production levels in real-time to service existing needs and support emerging industry demand.

Production capacity of Astatine-211 (At-211) at Nusano’s first facility alone will be approximately 10 times the current global supply of the isotope. At-211 is an alpha-emitting radioisotope used in cancer-fighting medical applications called targeted alpha therapy (TAT). Increasing interest in the diagnostic and therapeutic applications of medical radioisotopes, including At-211, is exposing the fragility of existing supply chains and need for new production methods.

“The unprecedented scalability and flexibility of Nusano’s proprietary platform will enable innovation by addressing the significant global shortage of medical radioisotopes,” said Chris Lowe, CEO of Nusano. “We are actively engaging collaborators and governments around the world and look forward to bringing our production online in early 2025.”

About European Cooperation in Science and Technology (COST)

The European Cooperation in Science and Technology (COST) is a funding organization for the creation of research networks, called COST Actions. These networks offer an open space for collaboration among scientists across Europe (and beyond) and thereby give impetus to research advancements and innovation. To learn more visit www.cost.eu.

About Nusano, Inc.

Nusano is a privately held medical technology company committed to bringing stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market. Nusano’s proprietary ion source is smaller and more efficient than existing production methods. This results in significantly greater yields and allows for the simultaneous manufacturing of multiple radioisotopes. Nusano’s technologies will supply the fight against cancer and support diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical development. The company’s state-of-the-art production facility opens Q1 2025 in West Valley City, Utah. For more, please visit www.nusano.com .

Contacts: