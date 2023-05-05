OFOOH Announces Plans to Launch Innovative Footwear E-Commerce Marketplace

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – May 4, 2023) – OFOOH is proud to announce the unveiling of its brand and footwear e-commerce Marketplace.

The aim of the marketplace is to make it easier for consumers to shop online for fashionable shoes at a reasonable price without compromising on comfort or quality.

OFOOH is partnering with various global independent and start-up brands that are currently not available in the GCC region to offer a comprehensive selection of footwear.

“We believe that fashion is a form of self-expression. This expression however has been largely monopolised by fast-fashion brands, which is why we decided to establish OFOOH,” said Fatima Khan, co-founder of OFOOH. “Everyone deserves to feel confident and comfortable whether they are getting ready for a special occasion or going about their daily routine and the first step towards achieving that feeling is to look your best.”

OFOOH, the brand, is registered in the UK with the headquarters of the retail business based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. To provide a seamless experience to its customers, the company has partnered with a technology driven logistics and last-mile delivery partner with a state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Dubai.

The company aims to grow by offering chic and exclusive fashion products which are not readily available for retail to consumers in the GCC.

About OFOOH

OFOOH is family-owned online fashion start-up based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The e-commerce marketplace is expected to go live by August 2023. To learn more about the platform, please visit their website.

Contact:

Fatima Khan

+971566056198

Ofooh LTD

[email protected]

www.ofooh.com

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164860