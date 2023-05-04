Panasonic Industry To Digitally Transform Planning Capabilities With Blue Yonder

Global device company to improve production planning, standardize operations and optimize inventory with Blue Yonder’s solution

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Disruptions, demand and supply imbalances, and changing customer expectations require companies to react faster. That’s why Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd., a leading device business, has chosen to digitally transform its planning capabilities with Blue Yonder, a leader in digital supply chain transformations and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. The company is in the process of implementing Blue Yonder’s SaaS-based Integrated Demand & Supply Planning solution in the industry cloud.

With a history of having consolidated multiple businesses, Panasonic Industry traditionally saw each business unit using a different supply chain management solution for its sites and factories. However, with a reorganization of the business under the Panasonic Group’s transition to a holding company system, the company needed to operate in unison to accelerate business growth and create a more sustainable society, so it turned to Blue Yonder.

With Blue Yonder’s Integrated Demand & Supply Planning solution, Panasonic Industry will be able to:

Review and optimize planning operations rules and processes, with a goal to save labor and improve efficiency.

Centralize the management of PSI (Production, Sales, and Inventory) to improve the accuracy of sales planning and production planning, optimize inventory, enhance procurement and logistics, and standardize operations by unifying IT systems.

“When all the various business units came together in April 2022, we needed to optimize our supply chain management processes at the company level to standardize processes and systems, as well as gain digital data visibility. We selected Blue Yonder’s Integrated Demand & Supply Planning solution because as the industry standard, it will allow us to accelerate the standardization of operations across the company that had previously been individually customized,” said Eiji Hoashi, managing executive officer CIO/CDO, Panasonic Industry.

Blue Yonder’s Integrated Demand & Supply Planning solution will enable Panasonic Industry to gain a global cross-departmental and cross-regional view of its supply chain planning process. The company will be able to coordinate global objectives, collaborate on cross-departmental, and cross-regional planning scenarios in situations of material shortage, and leverage the power of artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) to meet customer needs. Through this, the company will be able to provide more accurate and faster instructions to its manufacturing operations, minimize stock-outs and maximize inventory turns, ultimately improving the customer experience.

“Our Integrated Demand and Supply Planning delivers an integrated enterprise plan to identify and improve issues generated from their previous use of individually customized systems, increase work speed, customer service levels, and enhance decision-making speed in the face of increased disruptions and volatility. This was exactly what Panasonic Industry was looking for to bring all their business units together under one planning solution. The solution will enable them to meet their new and growing business needs while digitally transforming their supply chain,” said Antonio Boccalandro, president, APAC/LATAM, Blue Yonder.

About Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd.

A global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications, the Panasonic Group switched to an operating company system on April 1, 2022, with Panasonic Holdings Corporation serving as a holding company and eight companies under its umbrella. Panasonic Industry, in charge of the Panasonic Group’s device business as one of the eight companies in the Group, was established on April 1, 2022, with the mission “We will open the way to a better future and continue to contribute to an affluent society through a variety of device technologies.” Against the backdrop of the labor shortage in manufacturing, the explosion of data with the rise of the information-based society, and greater demands for the environment and safety for the mobility society, the company focuses on areas where continuous evolution is required and provides customer value with distinctive features of unique material and process technologies such as capacitors, compact servomotors, EV relays, and electronic materials. For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company achieved net sales of 1,131.4 billion yen. Learn more about Panasonic Industry: https://www.panasonic.com/global/industry

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformations and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our end-to-end, cognitive business platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to best fulfill customer demand from planning through delivery. With Blue Yonder, you’ll unify your data, supply chain and retail commerce operations to unlock new business opportunities and drive automation, control and orchestration to enable more profitable, sustainable business decisions. Blue Yonder – Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

