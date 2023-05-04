Psychedelic Science Announces Community Partnerships and Entertainment Programming for 2023 Conference

Explore “Deep Space” With Dr. Bronner’s

DENVER, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Psychedelic Science 2023, the breakthrough psychedelic conference hosted by Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) and organized by Momentum Events, announced today community-sponsored event programming to take place in conjunction with this year’s conference June 19-23, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Featured partners including Dr. Bronner’s, Students for Sensible Drug Policy, Ketamine TaskForce, Heroic Hearts Project, the Psychedelic Club of Denver, and many more, will be hosting a variety of fun leisure events and entertainment focused on increasing inclusivity, recovery, and mindfulness within the psychedelic community.

Deep Space, sponsored by Dr. Bronner’s , will deliver a festival-like atmosphere inside the conference where attendees can experience the vibrance of contemporary psychedelic culture in full bloom. The programming in this showcase is designed to get attendees out of their minds and into their bodies and spirits with activities including yoga and movement, music and dancing, connection exercises, storytelling, and so much more.

Attendees will engage their playful, creative spirits in Dr. Bronner’s interactive art zone, be awed by a world-class art exhibit featuring dozens of original and historic works curated by Tribe13 Art Collective, and connect with various installations and altars. Psychedelic enthusiasts are also invited to relax and imbibe in a traditional tea lounge amidst world folk music facilitated by Tea Tribe, and visit the Altered States Lab to explore their senses with cutting edge technologies that induce all sorts of wonder as well as a dazzling NFT exhibit produced by IRL Art and curated by 1of1.

Additional select PS2023 featured events include:

BIPOC Psychedelic Pipeline’s Juneteenth Celebration, hosted by Oakland Hyphae, Students for Sensible Drug Policy, and Psychedelic Liberation Training on Monday, June 19th

The Official Colorado Welcome Party & Psychedelic Drag Bingo, hosted by Nowak Society on Tuesday, June 20th

Honoring Women Veterans: Dinner & Psychedelic Fundraiser, hosted by the Ketamine TaskForce, June 20th

Queer Magic LGBTQ+ Soiree, hosted by the Fireside Project and friends, June 20th at X-Bar

An Evening with Melissa Etheridge – Special Solo Acoustic Performance, hosted by The Etheridge Foundation on Wednesday, June 21st

A Ceremony of the Psychedelic Story, hosted by POC Psychedelic Collective and friends at the Colorado Convention Center on Wednesday June 21st

It’s a PRATI Party at Mercury Cafe on Thursday, June 22nd

Mindful Miles 5K Fun Run, hosted by Heroic Hearts Project on Friday, June 23rd

Decompression Dim Sum, hosted by the Asian Psychedelic Collective on Saturday, June 24th

Many, many more are being planned and will be announced shortly!

More information about Psychedelic Science 2023 programming in sessions, themes, and event programming can be found here .

