Q2 Holdings, Inc. to Attend Upcoming Conferences During Second Quarter 2023

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions, will attend the following conferences during the second quarter of 2023.

  • J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, May 22, 2023
  • RBC Financial Technology Conference, June 13, 2023
  • Morgan Stanley Financials & Payments Conference, June 14, 2023

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institutions and fintech companies to provide comprehensive, secure, data-driven digital client engagement solutions – from consumers to small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to stay up-to-date.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jean Kondo

Q2 Holdings, Inc.

510-823-4728

[email protected]

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Josh Yankovich

Q2 Holdings, Inc.

512-682-4463

[email protected]

