Quantum Health Earns 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Award Third Year in a Row

The Best Healthcare Navigation Solution award recognizes Quantum Health’s industry-leading technology-enabled member experience.

DUBLIN, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quantum Health, the leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company, announced today it has received the 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best Healthcare Navigation Solution, a new distinction in the MedTech Breakthrough Care and Delivery Management category.





Healthcare has become increasingly complex and cluttered with countless digital point solutions. Couple that complexity with economic and workforce pressures, and human resource teams are now taking a closer look at their healthcare benefits to ensure return on investment. Quantum Health helps self-insured employers better manage their healthcare benefits programs, using the company’s proprietary human-centric Real-Time Intercept® model guided by Healthcare Warriors® and the most advanced digital platforms to leverage data, optimize utilization and personalize the care experience. This level of engagement with members, providers and payers creates efficiency, cost-effectiveness and ultimately better outcomes.

Quantum Health’s approach to delivering breakthrough healthcare benefits solutions is rooted in the philosophy of activating technology and data to solve problems and create predictive and personalized healthcare experiences for members. With its innovative digital platforms and unique ability to engage members early in their healthcare journeys through proprietary Real-Time Intercept technology, Quantum Health delivers impactful, results-leading engagement across entire employee populations, cost savings and positive clinical outcomes. For example, Quantum Health’s proprietary model results in 84% overall household engagement and greater than 40% ongoing utilization that can result in 16% higher than average participation in preventive care.

“We are proud to receive this recognition from MedTech Breakthrough as it acknowledges our innovation and commitment to improving the healthcare journey for our members by using the power of technology,” said Kristen Wheeler, Senior Vice President of Member Engagement for Quantum Health. “At Quantum Health, our teams are all about caring for our members and taking on the hard stuff related to their healthcare journeys. To do this, we actively leverage a technology stack of data insights and information, combined with the empathy and expertise of our Warriors, to streamline and create efficiencies in the healthcare experience through proactive engagement with our members. This enables deeper interactions with both our members and providers, establishing a uniquely holistic view of a member’s healthcare journey, triggering real-time intercepts, providing visibility and traceability in the member experience, and driving insights for decision-making to both the members and their employers.”

In the past year, Quantum Health has been focused on its digital innovation through three areas:

Enhanced digital platforms to maximize the value of technology to guide members to the right care at the right time. Enhancements include real-time authorizations, streamlined workflows, and more personalized, AI-informed guidance.

to maximize the value of technology to guide members to the right care at the right time. Enhancements include real-time authorizations, streamlined workflows, and more personalized, AI-informed guidance. New omnichannel engagement and digital reporting tools to better equip members with multichannel support, and HR benefits teams with real-time information and dashboards to better understand benefits navigation performance and impact.

to better equip members with multichannel support, and HR benefits teams with real-time information and dashboards to better understand benefits navigation performance and impact. Expanded entry point into healthcare navigation with the announcement of Quantum Health Access™, which provides a more flexible platform for companies new to navigation to seamlessly integrate with their existing benefits programs.

“With current challenges like employee recruitment and retention, as well as increasing inflation pressures, companies are focused now on employee benefits to not only provide a competitive advantage, but to more effectively manage healthcare costs,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, MedTech Breakthrough. “Quantum Health is using their Real-Time Intercept model and technology-led data capture to enhance the management of healthcare benefits, removing the barriers to care for employees. We are thrilled to congratulate the company on this well-deserved 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best Healthcare Navigation Solution.”

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer clients. Quantum Health’s proprietary Real-Time Intercept® model identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member’s healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes, and cost efficiencies.

The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ohio. Since its inception, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, and a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine. Quantum Health has consistently been named one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies by the Women Presidents Organization, and Columbus Business First has consecutively honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work.

To learn more about the company, visit Quantum-Health.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical and health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience and Engagement, Health and Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information, visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

Contacts

John Hallock



Quantum Health, Corporate Communications



[email protected]

800-257-2038 Ext. 16731