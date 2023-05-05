Score Sweet Deals from T-Mobile This Mother’s Day

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mom deserves the best, and that’s exactly what she’ll get this Mother’s Day. Luckily, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) has deals on top tech she’ll love, and they’re all available right now:





Get iPhone 14 on Us (or up to $830 off) with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax when trading in an eligible device on Go5G Plus, T-Mobile’s best plan yet.

Get up to $200 off ANY Apple Watch when adding a new qualifying watch line with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

Get $230 off ANY iPad when adding a new qualifying line with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

Get $300 off the booming Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 speaker only at T-Mobile with ANY activation, upgrade or accessory purchase.

On the hunt for other gifts? Look no further than T-Mobile’s Mother’s Day gift guide packed with popular handpicked smartphones, tablets, wireless earbuds and more.

While the Carriers lock customers in three year device contracts, T-Mobile Go5G Plus customers are upgrade-ready every two years, and always get the same great device deals whether they’re a new or existing customer. And Go5G Plus is packed with $270 in additional perks for families per month — like Apple TV+, Netflix, free in-flight Wi-Fi, free international high-speed data, T-Mobile Tuesdays and so much more. All on top of America’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network.

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com. Limited time offers; subject to change. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Apple Offers: Contact us before cancelling service to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g. $829.99 ­ iPhone 14 128GB / $299.99 – Apple Watch SE2 40mm / $1,299.99 – iPad Pro 12.9 6th Gen 128GB). Qualifying credit, service, and trade-in (e.g., iPhone 7) required. $35 device connection charge due at sale. Must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Onyx Studio 8: While supplies last. Limit 1 per new line, upgrade, or accessory purchase.

Contacts

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations



[email protected]

T-Mobile US, Inc. Investor Relations



[email protected]