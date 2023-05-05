Score Sweet Deals from T-Mobile This Mother’s Day

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mom deserves the best, and that’s exactly what she’ll get this Mother’s Day. Luckily, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) has deals on top tech she’ll love, and they’re all available right now:


  • Get iPhone 14 on Us (or up to $830 off) with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax when trading in an eligible device on Go5G Plus, T-Mobile’s best plan yet.
  • Get up to $200 off ANY Apple Watch when adding a new qualifying watch line with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.
  • Get $230 off ANY iPad when adding a new qualifying line with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.
  • Get $300 off the booming Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 speaker only at T-Mobile with ANY activation, upgrade or accessory purchase.

On the hunt for other gifts? Look no further than T-Mobile’s Mother’s Day gift guide packed with popular handpicked smartphones, tablets, wireless earbuds and more.

While the Carriers lock customers in three year device contracts, T-Mobile Go5G Plus customers are upgrade-ready every two years, and always get the same great device deals whether they’re a new or existing customer. And Go5G Plus is packed with $270 in additional perks for families per month — like Apple TV+, Netflix, free in-flight Wi-Fi, free international high-speed data, T-Mobile Tuesdays and so much more. All on top of America’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network.

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com. Limited time offers; subject to change. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Apple Offers: Contact us before cancelling service to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g. $829.99 ­ iPhone 14 128GB / $299.99 – Apple Watch SE2 40mm / $1,299.99 – iPad Pro 12.9 6th Gen 128GB). Qualifying credit, service, and trade-in (e.g., iPhone 7) required. $35 device connection charge due at sale. Must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Onyx Studio 8: While supplies last. Limit 1 per new line, upgrade, or accessory purchase.

Contacts

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations

[email protected]

T-Mobile US, Inc. Investor Relations

[email protected]

Related Stories

Relyance AI Co-Founder Leila R. Golchehreh Speaking at the Privacy + Security Forum in Washington, DC

JBS Foods Reduces Migration Risk to SAP S/4HANA with Selective, Tiered Approach

Tablet Shipments Returns to Pre-Pandemic Levels, According to IDC

Core Scientific Announces April 2023 Production and Operations Updates

Morphic Therapeutic Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

CAST Imaging integrates ChatGPT to help companies speed up software development

You may have missed

Relyance AI Co-Founder Leila R. Golchehreh Speaking at the Privacy + Security Forum in Washington, DC

JBS Foods Reduces Migration Risk to SAP S/4HANA with Selective, Tiered Approach

Tablet Shipments Returns to Pre-Pandemic Levels, According to IDC

Core Scientific Announces April 2023 Production and Operations Updates

Morphic Therapeutic Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

error: Content is protected !!