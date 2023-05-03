Sirona Biochem to Present Ground-breaking Anti-Aging Technology at BIO 2023 Conference in Boston

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTCQB: SRBCF) (“Sirona“) is excited to announce that Dr. Geraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy, Chief Scientific Officer, will be presenting the Company’s latest anti-aging technology, TFC-1326, at the upcoming BIO International 2023 conference in Boston. The conference, which is the largest in the industry, will take place from June 5-8, 2023.

TFC-1326 is a revolutionary anti-aging compound that has demonstrated exceptional results in recent clinical studies. It is based on Sirona Biochem’s proprietary platform technology, which employs a novel approach to addressing the underlying causes of aging. When used in a facial cream, TFC-1326 rejuvenates aged skin, increasing density, tightening, reducing sagging, and boosting radiance. TFC-1326 is also a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent, which helps prevent further signs of aging. Further details are outlined in our recent news release.

“We are thrilled to be presenting TFC-1326 at the BIO 2023 conference,” said Dr. Deliencourt-Godefroy. “Preclinical and clinical studies have shown that TFC-1326 is a major breakthrough in the field of anti-aging, and we’re excited to share our findings with the scientific and business community.”

In addition to the formal live presentation, Sirona’s senior management will attend the conference to conduct one-on-one partnering meetings. Sirona will be exploring partnering opportunities for its other platform technology-based projects in addition to TFC-1326.

Sirona Biochem’s presentation on TFC-1326 will take place on June 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. EST at the BIO 2023 conference in Boston. We look forward to sharing our latest research with the attendees of the conference.

About BIO International Convention

BIO International Convention is the largest gathering worldwide for the biotech industry, bringing together influential leaders in the field to foster networking and partnering opportunities, and share insights on major trends shaping the industry. The event showcases keynote speeches and sessions from policymakers, scientists, CEOs, and celebrities, delivering inspiration and knowledge to attendees. It also features the BIO Business Forum, a One-on-One Partnering platform, where participants can connect and collaborate. Hundreds of sessions covering biotech trends, policy issues, and technological innovations are available to attendees, and the BIO Exhibition, the largest of its kind, exhibits the latest advancements and services within the biotechnology industry.

For more information about the convention, visit https://www.bio.org/events/bio-international-convention.

About TFC-1326

The concept for the anti-aging library of compounds was initiated by Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Géraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy. The innovative chemistry is based on the naturally occurring glycoproteins found in polar fish. TFC-1326 is now a clinically proven breakthrough anti-aging compound. Sirona has achieved the goal to develop a non-invasive anti-aging skin care compound which is safe, easy to use and truly effective. TFC-1326 could be a stand-alone product for anti-aging or an adjunctive option to Botox® and dermal filler treatments depending on consumer goals.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona’s compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona’s laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

For more information regarding this press release, please contact:

Email: [email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem’s forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem’s business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.