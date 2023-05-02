Spruce Power to Release First Quarter 2023 Results and Host Conference Call on May 15

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) (“Spruce” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of distributed solar energy assets across the United States, today announced that it will report first quarter 2023 financial results after the stock market close on Monday, May 15. The Company will issue a press release reporting its results, which will be available on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.sprucepower.com/overview/default.aspx. Management will then host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts at 4:30 P.M. EDT to discuss the results.

Spruce Power First Quarter 2023 Webcast and Conference Call Details

When: Monday, May 15, 2023

Time: 4:30 P.M. EDT

Dial-in: 888-210-2654 // Conference ID 2486267

Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/742937215

A replay of the conference call can be accessed by dialing 800-770-2030 and referencing conference ID 2486267. The replay will be available until May 29, 2023.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) is a leading owner and operator of distributed solar energy assets across the United States. We provide subscription-based services that make it easy for homeowners to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. Our as-a-service model allows consumers to access new technology without making a significant upfront investment or incurring maintenance costs. Our company owns over 70,000 rooftop solar assets and contracts across the United States. For additional information, please visit www.sprucepower.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact: [email protected]
Head of Investor Relations: Bronson Fleig

Media Contact: [email protected]

